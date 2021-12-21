Tottenham vs West Ham: Carabao Cup quarter-final preview, team news, stats, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and how to watch ahead of Tottenham vs West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Tottenham have reported no positive Covid-19 cases in their squad ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against West Ham.

Cristian Romero remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but Antonio Conte confirmed he is only a few weeks away from a return. Ryan Sessegnon will also miss out after picking up a muscular problem against Liverpool on Sunday.

On Sessegnon's absence, Conte said: "Ten days to two weeks. He had a muscular problem at the end of the game against Liverpool.

"For sure, we have to find a good solution with Sess because I have seen in the past he has suffered a bit from this type of injury. So we have to find the right solution with the medical department. And also with the player."

West Ham will be without Vladimir Coufal, who will serve a one-match ban after being sent off against Arsenal last week.

Kurt Zouma (hamstring), Angelo Ogbonna (knee) and Ryan Fredericks (groin) are also out, but Ben Johnson (hamstring) and Aaron Cresswell (back) are closer to making their returns.

How to follow

Live EFL Cup Wednesday 22nd December 7:00pm

Tottenham vs West Ham is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm; kick-off 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Opta stats

This will be the ninth League Cup tie between Tottenham and West Ham, with each side progressing from four of the previous eight. The most recent encounter saw Tottenham win 3-1 at the London Stadium in 2018-19 (fourth round).

West Ham have won their last two away games against Spurs in the League Cup, doing so in the 2013-14 quarter-final, and in the fourth round in 2017-18.

West Ham have won their last two meetings with Tottenham in all competitions. They last won three in a row against them in May 2014, a run which included a League Cup quarter-final victory.

Tottenham are looking to reach the semi-finals of the League Cup for the 17th time - only Liverpool (17 before this season) have reached the last four of the competition so often.

West Ham are looking to reach the semi-finals of the League Cup for the first time since 2013-14. They eliminated Tottenham at the quarter-final stage of that campaign.

West Ham are yet to concede a goal in this season's League Cup. Only once before have they recorded three consecutive shutouts in the competition, doing so in October/November 1989.

