Tottenham 2-0 West Ham: Emerson Royal and Heung-Min Son goals move hosts into top four of Premier League

Tottenham moved into the top four of the Premier League with a routine 2-0 home win over West Ham that leaves their rivals in the bottom three.

Meetings between these two are often feisty affairs, but the first half was played out amid a flat atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with both sides lacking inspiration.

But as they have been on so many occasions this season, Spurs were a much-improved outfit in the second period and eased their way to victory thanks to goals from Emerson Royal and Heung-Min Son.

The result was a welcome one for Spurs, who had lost their last two matches in all competitions and have manager Antonio Conte recuperating from surgery in Italy, while West Ham had to endure mocking chants from the home fans after a hugely disappointing performance that only adds to their relegation fears.

Stellini steadies Spurs against lightweight Hammers

Image: Heung-Min Son waves to supporters after giving Spurs a 2-0 lead against West Ham

Tottenham have never seemed far from crisis during a strange season that has seen fans protest against the owners, while an expiring contract and surgery have clouded Conte’s future, but they once again find themselves in the Champions League qualification places.

Newcastle’s stuttering form has been key, with the Magpies now fifth, but Spurs - and caretaker manager Cristian Stellini, who has now won all three games he has taken charge of - deserve praise after comfortably taking care of business against West Ham.

Team news Tottenham made three changes from the defeat to AC Milan in midweek, with Richarlison, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Ben Davies replacing Heung-Min Son, Pape Matar Sarr and Ivan Perisic

West Ham made two alterations from the draw with Chelsea last weekend, with Flynn Downes and Tomas Soucek coming in for Lucas Paqueta and Said Benrahma

David Moyes spoke optimistically before kick-off of the momentum a four-game unbeaten run had generated for his side, but their performance told a different story, with just one shot on target across 90 minutes against a Spurs side coming off back-to-back defeats at Leicester last weekend (when Conte temporarily returned) and AC Milan in midweek.

West Ham’s best chance of the game came just a minute into the contest when Jarrod Bowen flashed a volley just wide of Fraser Forster’s goal from the edge of the box.

But the Hammers were lucky to avoid conceding a penalty in the 14th minute when - for the second game in succession - the officials failed to punish a clear handball in their area.

Thilo Kehrer was the lucky defender on this occasion, with the Germany international getting away with slapping down the ball as Richarlison tried to turn, and the Brazilian was then denied a goal on his first start since the World Cup as Lukasz Fabianski blocked his effort from a tight angle.

Cristian Romero then headed just over as a drab first half drew to a close, but Spurs showed far more intent after half-time, with Richarlison again having a shot saved before Harry Kane uncharacteristically blasted wide after Declan Rice’s error.

Spurs’ goal eventually came from an unlikely source, with Ben Davies latching onto Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s excellent pass to square for Emerson, who slid his shot past Fabianski with impeccable composure (56).

Son - who had been dropped to the bench - then came on to score the second after being set up by Kane (72), with Spurs easily seeing out what remained of the game to give themselves a much-needed win ahead of another huge London derby next weekend at home to Chelsea, live on Sky Sports.

Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea Sunday 26th February 12:30pm Kick off 1:30pm

Tottenham's next game is a huge one, with London rivals Chelsea visiting north London on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 1.30pm.

Antonio Conte's side then travel to Sheffield United in the FA Cup on Wednesday March 1; kick-off 7.55pm.

West Ham are next in action at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday; kick-off 3pm. David Moyes' side then go to Old Trafford to play Manchester United in the FA Cup on Wednesday March 1; kick-off 7.45pm.