Tottenham 1-0 Wolves: Harry Kane scores 250th Spurs goal in edgy win

Harry Kane scored his 250th goal for Tottenham as Antonio Conte's men survived a wobbly first half to beat Wolves 1-0.

Kane, who headed home the winner on 64 minutes after a flick-on by Ivan Perisic, now holds the Premier League record for most goals scored for a single club (185) - one more than Sergio Aguero. He is 75 behind Alan Shearer's overall record of 260.

The dominant showing by Tottenham after the break contrasted with the first 45 minutes where Wolves posted 12 shots to Tottenham's one - although much of the away team's play lacked quality with the final touch.

Image: Kane heads Spurs in front from close range

Some sections of the home fans booed their team off at half-time but Conte rallied his troops to the desired reaction with Kane hitting the crossbar with another header before his goal, and Heung-Min Son striking a post.

Spurs have now won seven of their last eight home Premier League games, including each of the last five, while Bruno Lage's Wolves are 10 games without a league win.

Player ratings Tottenham Lloris (7), Sanchez (6), Dier (7), Davies (7), Royal (6), Bentancur (7), Hojbjerg (6), Perisic (7), Kulusevski (7), Son (6), Kane (8)



Subs: Richarlison (7), Bissouma (6), Sessegnon (6)



Wolves: Sa (7), Jonny (6), Collins (7), Kilman (7), Ait-Nouri (6), Nunes (7), Neves (7), Moutinho (7), Podence (6), Neto (6), Guedes (6)



Subs: Dendoncker (6), Jimenez (6), Hwang (6), Traore (6), Semedo (7)



Man of the Match: Harry Kane

Head and shoulders above the rest: How Kane sparked Spurs…

It was expected that Spurs would have been in buoyant and confident mood following Kane's last-gasp salvo at Chelsea last weekend but all the spark came from the away side.

Wolves team news Bruno Lage made three changes from the 0-0 draw with Fulham and the standout line was that Matheus Nunes made his debut following his club-record £42.2m deal for Sporting Lisbon. There was also first Premier League start for Goncalo Guedes in attack.

It took Spurs until the 45th minute to register their first shot on goal through Kane, having seen Daniel Podence and Goncalo Guedes fail to take advantage of some great openings in the Spurs box.

Portugal FC Wolves named seven Portuguese players in their starting XI - excluding the Home Nations, this is the joint-most players from a single nation named in a starting XI in Premier League history.

Wolves' best chance came just before the break when Davinson Sanchez made a mess of trying to clear a simple long ball over the top, allowing Guedes in on goal - but Hugo Lloris forced him wide and his pull back was then struck wide by fellow new signing Matheus Nunes.

Tottenham team news Antonio Conte handed a first Premier League start to Ivan Perisic with Ryan Sessegnon dropping to the bench. Cristian Romero had a slight knock so Davinson Sanchez got the nod in the back three.

Conte would not have given Spurs the option of playing so badly again after half-time and winning two corners inside the opening 90 seconds set the tone for Tottenham's spell of pressure with Dejan Kulusevski and Kane far more involved in dangerous areas.

Sanchez managed to head wide from a corner before Kane expertly reversed a header from a Kulusevski cross onto the crossbar, but he would not be denied moments later.

Perisic - making his first Premier League start - flicked on a near-post corner and Kane's quick thinking to move into space beyond Nathan Collins resulted in him having the easiest of headers from close range to release the pressure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Conte: We fixed it at half time

Spurs boss Antonio Conte said: "Half-time was a moment to analyse with players to improve the situation. We struggled in the first half - we played against a fast team. We suffered together but Hugo Lloris didn't make a save. I tried to fix it in the second half with tactical aspects but we had energy to press high and create chances. We played with important intensity and good pressure. The second half was difficult for Wolves.

"To get seven points shows this team is improving in many aspects. We want to improve. It's not enough to fight for something important. There is great chemistry and that is important."

Opta: Conte's fingerprints all over Spurs

Tottenham have started the season unbeaten in their first three Premier League games (W2 D1) - it's the first time they've done so in consecutive campaigns since 2004/05 and 2005/06.

Tottenham's victory today was Antonio Conte's 70th in the Premier League (70/107 - 65%). Of mangers to have recorded at least 70 victories in the competition, only Pep Guardiola has a better win percentage than the Italian (171/230 - 74%).

Kane's goal was Tottenham's 1000th on home soil in the Premier League, becoming the fifth side to achieve that feat after Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Spurs have an away day at Nottingham Forest next Sunday (4.30pm), live on Sky Sports, before heading to West Ham the following Wednesday. Wolves play Preston North End in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm) and are back in Premier League action next Sunday (2pm) when hosting Newcastle, a game also live on Sky Sports.