Tottenham 1-1 Wolves: Joao Palhinha's stoppage-time goal snatches Spurs a point

Joao Palhinha snatched a stoppage-time leveller for Tottenham in a 1-1 draw with Wolves, who picked up their first point of the season.

After five straight defeats to start the season, Vitor Pereira's side looked on their way to maximum points after a disciplined defensive display was capped by Santiago Bueno's opening goal.

Spurs' response to going behind lacked intensity and an equaliser looked unlikely until Palhinha controlled a beautiful finish into the far corner four minutes into stoppage time.

Pereira ripped up his trusted 3-4-2-1 formation in north London and went with four at the back for the first time in the Premier League since his appointment by Wolves last December. It worked a charm, although things could have been different if Mohammed Kudus' close-range header hadn't been brilliantly tipped on to the crossbar by Sam Johnstone.

The visitors made their move when Ladislav Krejci was denied by Guglielmo Vicario but Bueno tapped in the rebound after it bounced off Palhinha.

It looked to be the match winning goal but Palhinha's third goal since he joined on loan from Bayern Munich ensured new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank avoided a second home loss of the campaign.

The result means Spurs, who would have gone second with a victory, have won just three of last 17 Premier League home games since November 2024.

Player ratings Spurs: Vicario (6), Spence (6), Van de Ven (7), Romero (7), Udogie (7), Palhinha (8), Bentancur (5), Bergvall (6), Xavi (5), Kudus (7), Richarlison (6)



Subs: Tel (6), Johnston (6), Porro (6), Odobert (6)



Wolves: Johnstone (7), Doherty (6), Bueno (8), Krejci (8), Bueno (7), Andre (8), Joao Gomes (7), Munetsi (7), Arias (6), Hwang (6), Strand Larsen (6)



Subs: Agbadou (7), Arokodare (7), Bellegarde (7), Arokodare (7)



Player of the Match: Andre

Palhinha: It's a draw that feels like a loss

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Vitor Pereira felt his Wolves side deserved to beat Tottenham Hotspur and said they now need to keep their spirits up for the rest of the season

Tottenham midfielder Palhinha speaking to Sky Sports:

"I am not happy at all to be honest. Those are the games we need to win, especially when we play at home.

"We did a great first half but we could've created more chances. When you are losing 1-0 to these kind of teams, we need to push on the pitch.

"It is not going to be easy, we knew it. Of course, I am really sad. This result is mandatory for us in these games.

"It's a draw that feels like a loss."

Pereira: We deserved to win, we have our spirit back

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira speaking to Sky Sports:

"Congrats to my team and players. We deserved the three points but football is football, sometimes it is not fair.

"Keeping this period, playing in the way we did in the second half. we will get our points.

"We were the best team in the second half and in my opinion, deserved to win.

"I need to keep my balance. It is very difficult to concede a goal in the last minute.

"Football is what it is.

"The difference is now we are working together. Everybody knows what we want.

"First half was difficult to control but the second half was very good. Two games without losing but we need to keep this spirit and increase our level - and to rest a bit!

"I really believed we would win the game until the last minute. We have the spirit and quality. Now we are proving our quality."

Frank: A draw was a fair reflection

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank speaking to Sky Sports:

"I think we played a good first half without having clear-cut chances.

"Some good situations we didn't get enough out of. In the second half we started okay and then the goal.

"After that we lost control. We didn't keep the structure but we got a well-deserved equaliser in the end.

"It's a fair reflection today. We were on top in the first half but the goal disrupted us a bit.

"You are happy because the players worked so hard. It's good to get at least one but it's another reminder that this league is relentless and so tough."

Story of the match in stats...