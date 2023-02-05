WSL: Chelsea edge five-goal thriller at Tottenham, Manchester United held by Everton

Lauren James scored a solo stunner as Chelsea moved two points clear of Man Utd at the top of the Women's Super League after winning 3-2 at Tottenham Hotspur, while Marc Skinner's side were held to a goalless draw at home by Everton.

The visitors opened the scoring after just eight minutes at the Breyer Group Stadium as they worked a corner short, before Erin Cuthbert centered for Jess Carter to glance a header in at the far post.

However, that lead lasted all of eight minutes, with the home side soon hitting back after the champions lost possession in the right-back area and within the blink of an eye, Drew Spence showed some neat footwork, before crossing for the unmarked Bethany England to tap in from virtually on the goal line against her former club.

Chelsea retook the lead, though, on 27 minutes thanks to one of the goals of the season, or any season for that matter, from James, who picked up possession midway inside the Spurs half, before powering goalwards and then finding the bottom right-hand corner as the home players continued to back off.

Image: Guro Reiten is congratulated after scoring Chelsea's third goal with team-mate Sam Kerr

Emma Hayes knew her team needed another goal to be sure of the points given how dangerous their hosts had been and Guro Reiten added a crucial third goal after 64 minutes - the Norway winger took advantage of some hesitancy by the Spurs defence on halfway, before racing away and coolly finding the back of the net.

As it proved, that goal was key to their win after Nikola Karczewska's 88th-minute strike made for an uncomfortable last few minutes for the champions, who held on to move clear of United at the top of the table, although Arsenal - who travel to West Ham United live on Sky Sports late on Sunday - do have two games in hand on the leading duo.

How United dropped points after frustrating draw

Image: Ella Toone starts an attack for Manchester United against Everton

United, meanwhile, were frustrated in their goalless draw with fifth-placed Everton at the Leigh Sports Village earlier on Sunday.

The visitors produced a determined defensive performance to frustrate Skinner's team and almost won the game themselves on the break through Jess Park, only for the forward to spurn a wonderful second-half opening when faced with just England No 1 Mary Earps to beat.

As for United, they dominated the stats, having 25 shots on goal in the game, but only four of those tested Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan and in the end, the home side had to settle for a hard-earned point.