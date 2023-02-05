 Skip to content
West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women. Women's Super League.

Victoria RoadAttendance2,632.

West Ham United Women 0

    Arsenal Women 0

      West Ham Women 0-0 Arsenal Women: Gunners lose more ground on WSL frontrunners Chelsea in title race

      Match report & highlights as Arsenal were cast further adrift in the WSL title race after being held to a goalless draw at stubborn West Ham; Mackenzie Arnold pulled off a string of impressive saves to keep the Gunners at bay; Jonas Eidevall's side are five points shy of leaders Chelsea

      By Laura Hunter

      Sunday 5 February 2023 21:26, UK

      Highlights of the Women's Super League match between West Ham and Arsenal.

      Arsenal have been made to pay for failing to land any of the strikers they identified as January transfer targets after being held to a goalless draw by resolute West Ham - the first time the Hammers have taken WSL points off their London counterparts.

      Jonas Eidevall's side caused a stir before the transfer window closed with their pursuit of Manchester United's Alessia Russo. Both bids were reported to be world-record fees, the second of them around £500,000.

      But they could not prize United's star striker away from Manchester, before then drawing a blank in their first WSL encounter since the window slammed shut - also the first time they have failed to score in the league in over 12 months.

      West Ham goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold saves a shot from Arsenal&#39;s Stina Blackstenius
      Image: Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold saves a shot from Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius

      Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold was the hero for Paul Konchesky's side, who were also denied a first-half penalty when Rafaelle clumsily upended Dagny Brynjarsdottir, which was missed by all the officials.

      The visitors came on strong in the second period, registering a total of nine shots on target, but couldn't create anything clear-cut with quality in front of goal at a premium.

      Arnold denied Stina Blackstenius on multiple occasions, while Frida Maanum also squandered a plethora of chances, as Arsenal lost more ground on frontrunners Chelsea in the WSL title race - they are now five points adrift, but hold a game in hand.

      What's next?

      Manchester City Women
      Arsenal Women

      Saturday 11th February 12:00pm Kick off 12:30pm

      It's a mega weekend of WSL action up next! Manchester City host Arsenal on Saturday February 11, live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30pm. West Ham, meanwhile, have a free weekend.

      Also See:

      But if you're interested in more live action you can delve into Manchester United's trip to Spurs, live on Sky Sports Football, on Sunday February 12 from 11.30am, kick-off 12pm.

