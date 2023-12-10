Tottenham Women 0-4 Man Utd Women: Melvine Malard shines as Man Utd keep pace with WSL's top three

Melvine Malard scored two and assisted another as Manchester United picked up a 4-0 win at Tottenham, keeping them in touch with the WSL's top three.

The scoreline was perhaps harsh on Spurs, who have now conceded 11 goals in two games against the Manchester clubs. They play Arsenal twice over the next week too, including their WSL clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The Gunners beat Chelsea 4-1 earlier in the day, and with Manchester City also winning on Saturday, the onus was on Man Utd to also take all three points.

It took a while for Marc Skinner's side to break Tottenham down, but Malard made the deftest of touches onto Hannah Blundell's cross (29) to see her side ahead.

Man Utd ran away with the game after the break. Malard picked out Toone (51) for the second, before rifling home another fine effort of her own (59).

Hayley Ladd had a big hand in setting up the third, but took the plaudits for goal of the evening with her own superb curling strike (84) to make sure of another away WSL victory.

It sees Man Utd just a point off Man City in third place and four behind Chelsea and Arsenal. Tottenham remain in sixth with 12 points.

How Man Utd cruised to victory

Tottenham - who had not lost at home in the WSL this season - began strongly. Starting together for the first time, both Martha Thomas and Bethany England worked Mary Earps, while Maya Le Tissier cleared the ball off the line.

Man Utd began to work some good openings, only to find themselves intercepted by the Spurs defence. However, just before the half-hour, they took the lead.

Team news: The big news for Tottenham is the return of Bethany England after her hip surgery. She was one of five changes for Spurs after their 7-0 thrashing by Man City before the international break.

Man Utd made two changes from their previous game. Hinata Miyazawa misses out with injury, and is expected to be out until the new year. Hayley Ladd came in, while Melvine Malard starting in attack in place of Geyse.

It was a sensational cross from Hannah Blundell into the box - marking her 150th WSL appearance in style - which found Malard running off the back of Molly Batrip. The forward then made the faintest of touches to ensure the ball hit the back of the net.

Six minutes after the break, Man Utd had doubled their lead. It was some fine hold-up play from Malard, who then lofted the ball forward for the run of Toone. Becky Spencer had come out to meet her but the England midfielder rounded the goalkeeper before firing home.

Soon after, Man Utd took full control with their third goal. It was an industrious run from Ladd to the edge of the box from the middle, with the ball breaking to the waiting Malard. She then rifled home a superb effort for her third goal involvement of the evening.

Geyse fired wide in the interim, but Ladd made sure of the victory with a sublime chip. She was picked out by substitute Lucia Garcia and it looked almost an impossible feat, but Ladd dug her foot under the ball to lift it past Spencer.

What the managers said...

Man Utd boss Marc Skinner on Sky Sports:

"A very warming [performance]," he told Sky Sports. "Against Bristol, we were not our bright selves, but tonight on a difficult pitch, I'm pleased with our professional performance. Our energy was great, and it was very dominant.

"Stats do not do us justice, we controlled everything in the game almost, they had a few pot shots, but I was really pleased.

"It is a goal [Malard's opener] and it started us on the way! We have to mix our styles, the teams are too good in this league, we have to overcome blocks and different barriers and tonight we have done that.

"You have to play direct sometimes, it is a good part of the game. We felt in the first half we were a bit passive in terms of underneath the ball a little bit too much, it let Tottenham have a structure that was quote safe and secure, so we tries to get Nikita [Parris] in the pocket.

"But we are one of the best pressing teams in the league, so it is part of our game. I was pleased with their attitude and I was more pleased with their energy tonight and press than sometimes even the ball play because in this game it had to be a different way to win it and we have found a way tonight. "

Toone: I like scoring chips apparently!

Player of the match Ella Toone to Sky Sports:

"I like scoring chips apparently! It's a great ball from Mel [Malard], I ran in behind and saw the goalkeeper coming out. All I needed to do was get it over her and luckily it went into the back of the net.

We knew it was going to be difficult. Tottenham are a really good side and they made it difficult for us, especially in the first half. But we showed that grit and that character we have in the team. It wasn't always pretty but we managed to get the three points.

"[At half-time] just keep sticking with the game plan and move it quick. It's always hard on pitches where it bobbles to get the game going, but we kept sticking with it, got in behind and got the goals.

"We know we've got players who can come off the bench and change games and get on scoresheet. It's nice when goals come from all over the pitch."

Tottenham head to Arsenal in the Women's League Cup on Wednesday December 13 for the first of two back-to-back North London Derbies. Kick-off 7pm. Three days later, Spurs are the hosts in the WSL on Saturday December 16, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12pm.

Manchester United host Leicester in the Women's League Cup on Thursday December 14, kick-off 7pm. Then they are visited by Liverpool in the WSL on Sunday December 17. Kick-off 12.15pm.