Tottenham vs Brentford preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Brentford in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm.
Spurs will be without Matt Doherty for the game with Brentford as he serves a one-match ban for his red card against Leeds while Erik Lamela will play no part after being pictured breaking coronavirus rules with two team-mates over the Christmas period.
Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) and Gareth Bale (calf) will also be out.
Thomas Frank confirmed on Monday Brentford have had no positive Covid-19 tests ahead of Tuesday's clash.
The Bees have a near-fully fit squad for the trip across London; Shandon Baptiste is his only absentee, while Sergi Canos and Tariqe Fosu-Henry will battle it out for a spot on the left of a front three.
Tottenham vs Brentford will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm on Tuesday; kick-off at 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jose: My biggest Spurs game
Jose Mourinho says Tottenham's Carabao Cup semi-final with Brentford is the biggest game since he arrived at the club.
Mourinho, who has won the League Cup four times, was brought to the club to deliver trophies and being only two games away from doing it means his full focus is on the visit of the Bees.
"Yes, I think so [it is the most important]. In the perspective of the club chasing silverware for many years, I would say so," he said when asked if this was the most important game of his tenure so far.
"Of course we always have important matches, last season we had a match at Palace that would give us participation in this season's Europa League or not.
"The match against Leeds was very important as we went a few games without a victory in the Premier League but I would say a semi-final is always a very important match. The only one more important is a final."
Opta stats
- This is the fourth time Spurs and Brentford will meet in the League Cup, with all previous three meetings coming across two legs in the second round in 1992-93, 1998-99 and 2000-01, with Spurs going through each time.
- In all competitions, Brentford have never won an away match against Spurs in seven attempts (D2 L5). Their last win over Spurs was in March 1948 in a league match at Griffin Park.
- Spurs are participating in their 16th League Cup semi-final, progressing from eight of their previous 15 attempts, most recently in 2014/15. They have always progressed when facing a non-top-flight side (1970-71 vs Bristol City, 2008-09 vs Burnley, 2014-15 vs Sheffield United).
- Brentford are featuring in their first ever League Cup semi-final, becoming the 59th team to reach this stage. The last time a team reached this stage for the first time and progressed to the final was in 2012-13 (Bradford City and Swansea City).
- Brentford are looking to register three consecutive wins in the League Cup for the first time in their history.