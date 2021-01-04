Tottenham vs Brentford preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Brentford in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Spurs will be without Matt Doherty for the game with Brentford as he serves a one-match ban for his red card against Leeds while Erik Lamela will play no part after being pictured breaking coronavirus rules with two team-mates over the Christmas period.

2:06 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final tie between Stoke and Tottenham

Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) and Gareth Bale (calf) will also be out.

Thomas Frank confirmed on Monday Brentford have had no positive Covid-19 tests ahead of Tuesday's clash.

1:59 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Brentford and Newcastle

The Bees have a near-fully fit squad for the trip across London; Shandon Baptiste is his only absentee, while Sergi Canos and Tariqe Fosu-Henry will battle it out for a spot on the left of a front three.

How to follow

Tottenham vs Brentford will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm on Tuesday; kick-off at 7.45pm.

Jose: My biggest Spurs game

0:50 Jose Mourinho says Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final is his biggest game since being appointed Tottenham head coach

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham's Carabao Cup semi-final with Brentford is the biggest game since he arrived at the club.

Mourinho, who has won the League Cup four times, was brought to the club to deliver trophies and being only two games away from doing it means his full focus is on the visit of the Bees.

"Yes, I think so [it is the most important]. In the perspective of the club chasing silverware for many years, I would say so," he said when asked if this was the most important game of his tenure so far.

"Of course we always have important matches, last season we had a match at Palace that would give us participation in this season's Europa League or not.

"The match against Leeds was very important as we went a few games without a victory in the Premier League but I would say a semi-final is always a very important match. The only one more important is a final."

