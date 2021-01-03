Erik Lamela: Tottenham midfielder to play no part in Carabao Cup semi-final

Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela will be unavailable for Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final against Brentford.

The Argentine was one of three Spurs players who was photographed breaching Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions over Christmas, along with Sergio Reguilon and Giovanni Lo Celso, plus West Ham's Manuel Lanzini.

Lo Celso is injured and Reguilon was on the bench for Saturday's 3-0 win over Leeds, but Lamela was not in the squad - and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has said he will again not feature in the midweek Cup tie.

But Mourinho would not confirm whether Lamela had tested positive for coronavirus or was in self-isolation as a result of the party, insisting it was not up to him to explain his player's absence.

"Not available. Not available," said Mourinho, when asked whether Lamela would play on Tuesday.

"It's not for me to tell you. I just tell you that against Brentford he cannot play."

Lamela and Lo Celso have both apologised for their actions.

I want to apologise for a decision I made over Christmas which I deeply regret. On reflection I understand the seriousness of my actions and the impact it has on others.

I am truly thankful to everyone working hard to keep us safe and I feel ashamed knowing I’ve let people down. — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) January 2, 2021

Lamela wrote on Twitter: "I want to apologise for a decision I made over Christmas which I deeply regret.

"On reflection I understand the seriousness of my actions and the impact it has on others. I am truly thankful to everyone working hard to keep us safe and I feel ashamed knowing I've let people down."