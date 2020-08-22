Son Heung-min stars for Tottenham, Liverpool stroll to Stuttgart win

Tottenham began their preparations for the 2020-21 season with a comfortable 3-0 win over Ipswich.

New signings Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart - as a second-half substitute - both made their debuts as Ryan Sessegnon's opener and Son Heung-min's double inside the opening 30 minutes got the job done against the League One outfit.

Spurs were far from full strength at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with striker Harry Kane in quarantine following his holiday to the Bahamas, with a host of other first-teamers back training at the club's base in Enfield.

Sessegnon put them ahead in the sixth minute when he cut inside and found the bottom corner with his right foot.

Three minutes later, Hojbjerg showed what he is about as he intercepted a pass from Ipswich goalkeeper David Cornell, allowing Dele Alli to tee up Son for a simple tap in.

Image: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg featured for Tottenham for the first time since his move

Son's second on the half-hour mark was much more special, as Juan Foyth's defence-splitting pass played him in and the South Korean nonchalantly dinked over Cornell.

A plethora of changes for both teams made the second half a non-event, though Spurs did hand minutes to 16-year-olds Dane Scarlett and Alfie Devine.

They are back in action next Friday against Championship side Reading.

Meanwhile, Premier League champions Liverpool eased to a 3-0 victory over Stuttgart in their opening pre-season friendly in Austria.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Rhian Brewster were on target as Jurgen Klopp's men stepped up their preparations for the Community Shield next weekend.

New signing Kostas Tsimikas made his debut for the club as Klopp fielded a different team in the second half.

Firmino opened the scoring in the 15th minute after good work from Curtis Jones. The Brazilian then turned provider to create the second for Keita five minutes before the interval.

Brewster, who impressed on loan at Swansea last season, added the third from a James Milner pass with 68 minutes gone.

Liverpool wrap up their Austrian training camp with a second friendly against RB Salzburg on Tuesday.