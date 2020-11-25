Tottenham vs Ludogorets preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Spurs vs Ludogorets in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is out of the Europa League meeting with Bulgarian side Ludogorets.
The Belgium international suffered an adductor injury against Manchester City and though Mourinho says it is not as bad as first feared, Alderweireld could still be out for at least a fortnight.
Mourinho said: "He has a muscular injury but not as big as we initially thought.
"He will have time to be out, but not like a month which was immediately what we thought. I would say between two and four weeks.
"It's bad news, he was playing his best football. He's an important player that we'll miss."
Defender Matt Doherty is back in training after missing the last match due to a positive COVID-19 test, but attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will sit out at least the next two games with an Achilles' problem.
Spurs currently top Group J over Royal Antwerp on goal difference.
Ludogorets, who are bottom, will be without injured forwards Higinio and Wanderson.
Opta stats
- Tottenham have won both of their previous meetings with Bulgarian opposition (2-1 v Lokomotiv Plovdiv, 3-1 v Ludogorets), with this the first time they've hosted a Bulgarian side.
- Ludogorets have lost four of their five meetings with English sides in all competitions (D1), conceding 16 goals in the process. Their only previous visit to London ended in a 0-6 defeat to Arsenal in October 2016.
- None of Tottenham's last 16 home games in European competition has ended in a draw, with Spurs winning 11 and losing five. There have been 62 goals netted in these 16 games, with Tottenham scoring 40 and conceding 22.
- Ludogorets have conceded four goals via set pieces this season in the UEFA Europa League, the most of any side.
- Ludogorets have faced the most shots of any side in the Europa League so far this season (62), while only five sides have had more attempts at goal than Tottenham (50).