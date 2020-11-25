Tottenham vs Ludogorets preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Spurs vs Ludogorets in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is out of the Europa League meeting with Bulgarian side Ludogorets.

The Belgium international suffered an adductor injury against Manchester City and though Mourinho says it is not as bad as first feared, Alderweireld could still be out for at least a fortnight.

Mourinho said: "He has a muscular injury but not as big as we initially thought.

"He will have time to be out, but not like a month which was immediately what we thought. I would say between two and four weeks.

"It's bad news, he was playing his best football. He's an important player that we'll miss."

Defender Matt Doherty is back in training after missing the last match due to a positive COVID-19 test, but attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will sit out at least the next two games with an Achilles' problem.

Spurs currently top Group J over Royal Antwerp on goal difference.

Ludogorets, who are bottom, will be without injured forwards Higinio and Wanderson.

