Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle: Joelinton goal gives Steve Bruce shock first win

Newcastle got their first points under Steve Bruce as Joelinton's first-half goal gave them a shock 1-0 victory at Tottenham on Super Sunday.

After a summer of discontent, Newcastle got off the mark in the Premier League thanks to some lax Spurs defending, as record signing Joelinton slotted home for his first goal for the club (27).

VAR then denied Spurs a penalty as Jamaal Lascelles and Harry Kane collided in the penalty area with 12 minutes remaining, before Lucas Moura skied a fine chance moments later.

Joelinton scored his first goal for the club after some lax Spurs defending

The result already leaves seventh-place Spurs five points behind leaders Liverpool, while Newcastle remain in the bottom three.

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (6), Walker-Peters (5), Alderweireld (6), Sanchez (4), Rose (4), Winks (5), Sissoko (6), Lamela (4), Lucas (5), Son (5), Kane (5)



Subs: Eriksen (5), Lo Celso (5)



Newcastle: Dubravka (8), Krafth (7), Schar (7), Lascelles (7), Dummett (9), Hayden (8), Longstaff (8), Almiron (7), Sant-Maximin (NA), Ritchie (7), Joelinton (9)



Subs: Atsu (7), Fernandes (NA), Muto (NA)



Man of the match: Paul Dummett

How Bruce's Newcastle kick-started season

Tottenham had all of the ball but none of the bite early on. It took them 20 minutes to register a touch in Newcastle's penalty area as Bruce's side predictably sat in, but the visitors did cause issues on the break.

Team news The big team news for Spurs was that Son returned from suspension, but there was no place in the XI for Eriksen.



He was benched, while Lucas came in for Ndombele.For Newcastle, Longstaff came in for Shelvey, and Sant-Maximin came back for Ki.

There was a warning sign when Sean Longstaff forced a fingertip save from Hugo Lloris, though he could have squared for Christian Atsu or Matt Ritchie with Newcastle three versus one.

But Spurs were found lacking at the back again as Ritchie's lofted ball found Joelinton in acres of space between Danny Rose and Davinson Sanchez, and the Brazilian kept his cool to slot left-footed past Lloris from 12 yards.

Harry Kane goes down in the penalty area under the challenge of Jamaal Lascelles, but VAR said no penalty

Spurs did then react as Martin Dubravka parried away Heung-Min Son's half-volley at the far post, but after the break Newcastle sat back in, forcing the hosts wide as Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar cleared everything thrown at them.

Then came the VAR controversy as Lascelles, who lost his footing, looked to connect with Kane, sending him tumbling. Referee Mike Dean initially waved away Spurs' protests, and so did the VAR in what was one of the tightest subjective calls so far this season.

Spurs then only had themselves to blame as Lucas Moura blazed over Moussa Sissoko's right-wing cross in acres of space, while Kane failed to make proper connection from eight yards after another Sissoko centre.

Though Spurs weren't at their best, Newcastle's deep defending was almost impossible to break down, but Bruce won't care after a summer full of doubts about his ability to keep his side in the top flight.

Opta stats

Tottenham had 79.8% possession in their 0-1 defeat to Newcastle; the second highest possession figure for a losing side in the Premier League since 2003-04 behind only Liverpool's 80.4% against Burnley in August 2016.

Spurs' Harry Kane has scored in just two of his nine Premier League appearances versus Newcastle and had the fewest touches of any Spurs player to start this match (24).

Newcastle registered their first away Premier League win against 'big six' opposition since December 2015 vs Spurs (2-1); ending a run of 15 such matches without a victory (D1 L14).

