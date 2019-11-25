Tottenham vs Olympiakos preview

Jose Mourinho will be without Ben Davies against Olympiakos

Team news, stats and prediction as Jose Mourinho makes his home debut as Tottenham boss, with Olympiakos the visitors in the Champions League.

Team news

Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen and Tanguy Ndombele all trained ahead of Tottenham's Champions League clash with Olympiakos.

Kane looked to have taken a knock during Saturday's win at West Ham, while Vertonghen has had a hamstring injury and Ndombele a groin problem.

Meanwhile, Ben Davies was absent after sustaining an injury against the Hammers, with Erik Lamela and Hugo Lloris also out.

State of play

Tottenham will reach the knockout stage if they win - or if they draw and Red Star Belgrade fail to beat Bayern Munich.

Bayern are already through and will seal top spot if they beat Red Star or if Spurs fail to beat Olympiakos.

Opta stats

Spurs are unbeaten in their last five games in European competition against Greek teams (W3 D2), having lost two of the previous three between 1972 and 2011 (D1).

Tottenham have never drawn a UEFA Champions League group stage game at home, with the north London side winning 10 and losing four.

Olympiakos are winless in 12 UEFA Champions League games (W0 D2 L10), although one of the two games in which they've avoided defeat in this run was against Spurs on MD1, a 2-2 draw.

Tottenham's Son Heung-Min has scored five UEFA Champions League goals this season - he is the first Asian player to reach the tally in a single season in the competition.

Olympiakos have lost each of their last six away UEFA Champions League games, last enduring a longer run between September 2001 and December 2003 (eight in a row).

Tottenham's Harry Kane has scored five goals in his last three appearances against Greek teams in European competition, after failing to net in his first two such games. Kane opened the scoring via the penalty spot against Olympiakos this season.

Olympiakos have managed just two shots on target in their two away UEFA Champions League games this season and didn't manage a single effort on target in their 2-0 defeat at Bayern Munich on MD4.

Tottenham's last two UEFA Champions League wins have been 5-0 and 4-0 victories over Crvena Zvedza; the only team in the history of the competition to win by four or more goals in three games in a row are PSG in October/November 2017.

Charlie's prediction

Olympiacos are bottom with a point and they got a cracking draw in the repeat fixture against Tottenham, who made it hard work for themselves with the thrashing from Bayern Munich. Jose Mourinho came in at the right time - Tottenham were down on their luck and feeling sorry for themselves, yet had bundles of quality. He should pick up the confidence easily.

There are some problems still in defence. I think Serge Aurier is still rash, I am not sure how dedicated Danny Rose is to the cause, and I am unsure on the centre-backs. It will be a comfortable performance and three points, which means they will qualify. There are some favourable fixtures coming the way of Jose and after this one, he can say Tottenham are in the last 16 of the Champions League.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1