Jose Mourinho: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not join Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has ruled out Zlatan Ibrahimovic joining Tottenham.

Ibrahimovic, 38, helped Manchester United win the Europa League and EFL Cup under Mourinho, and is a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy this month.

But Mourinho says there is "no chance" of the player signing for Spurs while Harry Kane is at the club.

"We have the best striker in England," said Mourinho. "One of the top two, three strikers in the world.

"It doesn't make any sense of a striker of Zlatan's dimensions - a striker in his 30s but that can play at any club in the world - it doesn't make sense to come to a club where we have Harry Kane."

Spurs will have a place in the Champions League knockout stage with victory over Olympiakos in Mourinho's first match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday - a week after the club sacked Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho's regime began with victory at West Ham on Saturday, with Kane among the scorers in a 3-2 victory.

After the game Kane revealed he had visited Pochettino at his house after he was sacked, where the pair held talks for two hours.

Mourinho says he has not spoken to his predecessor himself, but passed on his sentiments through Pochettino's son, Maurizio, who plays for Spurs' academy.

"I know what he [Mauricio Pochettino] is feeling because I've been there," said Mourinho.

"There is a period where the best thing is for us to process our feelings, and then in a couple of weeks then we are open again to the world and to embrace a different period in our lives. I want to respect that and to give that feeling to him.

"Of course I will call him. I also told the players to call him to make him feel completely free if he wants to come here anytime he wants.

"If he wants to come to a training session or a dinner in the lodge with the boys - perfect. If he wants me to be there I will, if he wants to be just with the boys let's do that way.

"I just want him to feel this house belongs to him."

A miracle to win the Champions League?

Mourinho says Spurs' players should not be afraid of any team in the Champions League

Pochettino previously said it would take a "miracle" for Tottenham to win the Champions League, before guiding the club to last season's final.

Defeat to Liverpool left a "hangover" into this season, Pochettino said, but Mourinho is more optimistic about Spurs' chances in Europe.

"You are almost landing on the moon and don't do it, the frustration is very high," said Mourinho, who will be bidding to win the competition for a third time.

"It depends a lot on the people's mentality and how you react to disappointment."

He added: "I would change the word 'miracle' to 'very difficult'.

"With these boys I will never be afraid of any Champions League match."