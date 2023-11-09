Toulouse 3-2 Liverpool: Reds suffer first Europa League defeat of season after late leveller controversially disallowed

Jarell Quansah saw a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser controversially disallowed by VAR as Liverpool suffered their first Europa League defeat of the season in a 3-2 loss at Toulouse.

Quansah thought he had scored a 97th-minute leveller but Alexis Mac Allister was deemed to have handled in the build-up after referee Georgi Kabakov went to the pitchside monitor before ruling out the goal.

A much-changed Liverpool had been given hope of a late comeback after substitute Diogo Jota, who had replaced Luis Diaz - starting just hours following his father's release by kidnappers in Colombia - scored an 89th-minute goal to make it 3-2.

But Toulouse substitute Frank Magri's 76th-minute goal proved to be the winner after Cristian Casseres' own goal in the 74th minute had halved the French side's lead following strikes by Aron Donnum (36) and Thijs Dallinga (58).

Defeat for Group E leaders Liverpool saw Klopp's side miss out on the win that would have qualified them for the last 16 as group winners, with Toulouse moving two points behind them.

Should Quansah's goal have counted?

The decision to allow Quansah's late equaliser for Liverpool seemed harsh - and may have been incorrect.

Mac Allister accidentally controlled the ball with his arm - which was close to his body - at the start of the move that eventually led to the defender's goal.

But IFAB laws state that an "accidental handball that leads to a team-mate scoring a goal or having a goal-scoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offence".

There's no doubt that Mac Allister didn't mean to control the ball with his arm, and several players touched the ball before Quansah finished.

More to follow...

Liverpool's final fixture before the international break comes on Sunday as they host Brentford in the Premier League; kick-off 2pm. Their next Europa League fixture is on Thursday November 30 at home to Linz ASK.

Toulouse face Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday; kick-off 2pm. Their next Europa League fixture is on Thursday November 30 against Union Saint-Gilloise.