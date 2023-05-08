Tranmere 0-1 Northampton: Sam Hoskins stunner sees Cobblers promoted to League One

A stunning first-half goal from Sam Hoskins fired Northampton back into League One as they beat Tranmere 1-0 on the final day of the regular League Two season.

The Cobblers captain struck inside five minutes, volleying a wonderful effort past Tranmere goalkeeper Mateusz Hewelt.

Their return to England's third tier was confirmed before the game was over courtesy of Stockport's 1-1 draw with Hartlepool.

Tranmere did not make life easy for their opponents - especially in the second half - but were unable to find an equaliser.

Northampton will join Leyton Orient and Stevenage in League One for the 2023/24 season.

How Northampton sealed their place in League One...

Hoskins volleyed home from the edge of the box after just five minutes as Tranmere failed to clear the ball following a corner, with the 2,000 travelling Town fans celebrating wildly at the other end.

It wasn't all one-way traffic, however, with Kane Hemmings and Lee O'Connor forcing Town goalkeeper Lee Burge into action as they pressed for an equaliser before half time.

After the break, Rovers continued to pile the pressure on the visitors' goal with substitute Jay Turner-Cooke and Sam Taylor coming close as Tranmere made it clear they were not prepared to roll over for their promotion-chasing opponents.

At the other end Northampton went in search of a second goal which would have made the game and promotion safe, with Shaun McWilliams and Louis Appere both having efforts blocked.

But Hoskins' early strike proved to be enough for Jon Brady's side as Northampton return to the third tier of English football having been relegated in 2021.

How League Two table finished

