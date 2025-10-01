Union Saint-Gilloise 0-4 Newcastle: Anthony Gordon shines as Magpies claim first Champions League win this season

Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon scored twice from the spot in a 4-0 win at Union Saint-Gilloise as Eddie Howe's side recorded their first victory in this season's Champions League.

The England international linked up nicely in attack with Nick Woltemade and the recalled Anthony Elanga, who also impressed in Brussels, having a hand in two of Newcastle's goals as his electric pace caused the home defence all kinds of problems.

The Swede's run down the right flank and centre was only headed out to the unmarked Sandro Tonali on the edge of the area and his low strike was cleverly redirected into the net by the alert Woltemade to give the Magpies a deserved 17th-minute lead.

Player ratings: Union SG: Scherpen (6), Mac Allister (5), Burgess (6), Leysen (4), Khalaili (6), Zorgane (6), Van De Perre (6), Niang (6), Ait El Hadj (6), Rodriguez (6), David (6)



Subs: Patris (6), Sykes (6), Boufal (6), Giger (6), Rasmussen (6)



Newcastle: Pope (7); Trippier (6), Thiaw (7), Botman (7), Burn (7); Guimaraes (7), Tonali (8), Joelinton (6); Elanga (8), Woltemade (8), Gordon (9)



Subs: Hall (6), Schar (6), Barnes (7), Osula (7), Miley (6)



Player of the Match: Anthony Gordon

And in the process, Newcastle's record signing became the first player to score on both his first Premier League and Champions League starts for the Magpies, while also taking his tally to three goals for his new side.

It was from another penetrating Elanga dribble down the right that the visitors doubled their advantage just before half-time when Fedde Leysen chopped down the winger, with Gordon - taking over penalty duties from the now departed Alexander Isak - keeping his cool from the spot to put Newcastle in control heading into the second period.

Team news: Kieran Trippier replaced injured right-back Tino Livramento

Anthony Elanga started ahead of Jacob Murphy on the right wing.

Gordon's inviting centre then forced the hapless Leysen to concede another spot-kick, which the forward duly converted to allow his manager to make a raft of changes midway through the second half with Nottingham Forest at home on Sunday no doubt on his mind.

And there was still time for a fourth after an eye-catching counter-attack that started with that man Gordon inside his own half, before, in the blink of an eye, Harvey Barnes swept home at the other end for his first goal since April as Newcastle registered their biggest-ever win in the competition [excluding qualifiers].

Post-match facts: Historic night for Newcastle

Newcastle have registered their biggest-ever Champions League win, while it was their biggest away win in major European competition since beating Sochaux 4-0 in the UEFA Cup in November 2004.

Union Saint-Gilloise had 17 shots without scoring tonight. Only against Bodo/Glimt in October 2024 (21) in the UEFA Europa League have they had more without finding the net since 2022/23 in major European competition.

Nick Woltemade became the first Newcastle player to score on both his first Premier League start and first Champions League start for the club.

Anthony Gordon scored two penalties tonight, becoming the third Englishman to do so in a Champions League match, along with Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane.

Harvey Barnes netted his first-ever Champions League goal, while he is also the first substitute to score in the Champions League for Newcastle.

