USA Women vs Holland Women. Women's World Cup Group E.
Sky Stadium.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Stefanie van der Gragt (Netherlands).
Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (USA) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Savannah DeMelo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Lieke Martens.
Attempt blocked. Julie Ertz (USA) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Savannah DeMelo with a cross.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Sherida Spitse.
Attempt blocked. Julie Ertz (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lindsey Horan.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Lieke Martens.
Foul by Jackie Groenen (Netherlands).
Savannah DeMelo (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Dominique Janssen (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andi Sullivan (USA).
Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Savannah DeMelo (USA).
Foul by Jackie Groenen (Netherlands).
Savannah DeMelo (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Esmee Brugts (Netherlands).
Emily Fox (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Katja Snoeijs (Netherlands).
Naomi Girma (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alex Morgan (USA) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Savannah DeMelo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Esmee Brugts.
Attempt saved. Lindsey Horan (USA) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andi Sullivan with a cross.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Daphne van Domselaar.
Attempt saved. Trinity Rodman (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal! USA 0, Netherlands 1. Jill Roord (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.
Foul by Jackie Groenen (Netherlands).
Savannah DeMelo (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jackie Groenen (Netherlands).
Savannah DeMelo (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Crystal Dunn (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lindsey Horan.
Attempt missed. Savannah DeMelo (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sophia Smith.
Foul by Andi Sullivan (USA).
Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alex Morgan (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefanie van der Gragt (Netherlands).
Emily Fox (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Esmee Brugts (Netherlands).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.