Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

USA Women vs Holland Women. Women's World Cup Group E.

Sky Stadium.

USA Women 0

    Holland Women 1

    • J Roord (17th minute)

    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Stefanie van der Gragt (Netherlands).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (USA) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Savannah DeMelo with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Lieke Martens.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Julie Ertz (USA) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Savannah DeMelo with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Sherida Spitse.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Julie Ertz (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lindsey Horan.
    corner icon

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Lieke Martens.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jackie Groenen (Netherlands).
    free_kick_won icon

    Savannah DeMelo (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dominique Janssen (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
    free_kick_won icon

    Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Andi Sullivan (USA).
    free_kick_won icon

    Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Savannah DeMelo (USA).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jackie Groenen (Netherlands).
    free_kick_won icon

    Savannah DeMelo (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Esmee Brugts (Netherlands).
    free_kick_won icon

    Emily Fox (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Katja Snoeijs (Netherlands).
    free_kick_won icon

    Naomi Girma (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Alex Morgan (USA) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Savannah DeMelo with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Esmee Brugts.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Lindsey Horan (USA) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andi Sullivan with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Daphne van Domselaar.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Trinity Rodman (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
    goal icon

    Goal! USA 0, Netherlands 1. Jill Roord (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jackie Groenen (Netherlands).
    free_kick_won icon

    Savannah DeMelo (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jackie Groenen (Netherlands).
    free_kick_won icon

    Savannah DeMelo (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Crystal Dunn (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lindsey Horan.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Savannah DeMelo (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sophia Smith.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Andi Sullivan (USA).
    free_kick_won icon

    Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Alex Morgan (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Stefanie van der Gragt (Netherlands).
    free_kick_won icon

    Emily Fox (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Esmee Brugts (Netherlands).

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.