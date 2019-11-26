Valencia vs Chelsea preview

Frank Lampard takes his side to Valencia for their penultimate Champions League group-stage fixture

Team news, stats and prediction as Chelsea travel to Valencia in the Champions League.

Team news

Callum Hudson-Odoi will miss Chelsea's Champions League clash at Valencia on Wednesday (5.55pm kick-off).

Hudson-Odoi picked up a minor hamstring injury on England duty, and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hopes he will be ready to feature in Saturday's Premier League battle against West Ham.

Antonio Rudiger remains sidelined but is closing in on a return from a long-term pelvic problem, while Ross Barkley did not travel to Spain.

Valencia may opt for Kevin Gameiro up front, but Denis Cheryshev's return from injury may have come too late for this clash.

0:48 Lampard has criticised Ross Barkley for 'a lack of professionalism' after he was pictured shirtless in a nightclub during the international break Lampard has criticised Ross Barkley for 'a lack of professionalism' after he was pictured shirtless in a nightclub during the international break

State of play

The winner of this game will go through to the knockout stages, leaving the loser to battle it out with Ajax for second spot.

A draw would make for a fascinating final round of matches.

1:07 Valencia captain Dani Parejo says Chelsea are one of the world's best sides Valencia captain Dani Parejo says Chelsea are one of the world's best sides

Opta stats

Valencia have won just one of their seven UEFA Champions League matches against Chelsea (W1 D3 L3), winning 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on MD1 of this season's competition.

In all European competition, Valencia have faced nine English teams in home matches, registering a win over seven of them (Arsenal, Leeds United, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City), failing against only two opponents - Chelsea (three games) and West Bromwich Albion (one game).

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 11 away UEFA Champions League matches in Spain (W3 D7 L1), though it came in their most recent visit in March 2018, a 3-0 reverse at Barcelona in the Last 16.

Chelsea are looking to record three consecutive away UEFA Champions League victories for the first time since winning five in a row during the 2003-04 campaign.

Valencia are one of five teams yet to score in the first half of a UEFA Champions League game this season, with all six of their goals coming in the second half.

Charlie's prediction

This is a very good game. Valencia beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are much improved since and you could see that against Manchester City. This is the most exciting Chelsea team I have seen. It does not have the same quality as the one which involved John Terry, Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard, but they are far more exciting to watch.

Chelsea were outstanding for 30 minutes at the Etihad - it was more City-like than not. They didn't get anything and that tells you something though. Valencia do not score a lot, but they do not concede. The Chelsea results against Ajax will be enough to see them through, but I am going for a defeat here. It will be a learning curve for the team. Lampard is using the same players here, so it does take its toll, especially in the demanding games. Injuries could lead to downfall.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)