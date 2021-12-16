70' Attempt missed. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lena Lattwein.

69' Attempt blocked. Pauline Bremer (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Svenja Huth with a cross.

69' Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Erin Cuthbert.

68' Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

68' Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

67' Attempt saved. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Kerr with a headed pass.

66' Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

65' Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card.

65' Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

65' Foul by Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

65' Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

63' Foul by Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

63' Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

62' Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

62' Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

59' Goal! VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 3, Chelsea Women 0. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Svenja Huth with a through ball.

59' Foul by Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women).

59' Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

57' Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Pauline Bremer replaces Shanice van de Sanden.

56' Offside, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Jill Roord tries a through ball, but Lena Lattwein is caught offside.

55' Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

54' Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

54' Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Kathrin Hendrich.

53' Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

53' Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

52' Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

51' Substitution, Chelsea Women. Aniek Nouwen replaces Magdalena Eriksson.

50' Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

50' Foul by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women).

46' Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pernille Harder with a cross.

Second Half begins VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, Chelsea Women 0.

45'+3' First Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, Chelsea Women 0.

45' Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.

44' Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Kathrin Hendrich.

43' Attempt blocked. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jill Roord.

41' Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Dominique Janssen.

41' Attempt saved. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

40' Substitution, Chelsea Women. Ji So-Yun replaces Sophie Ingle.

39' Foul by Kathrin Hendrich (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

39' Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

34' Attempt missed. Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Felicitas Rauch with a cross.

33' Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Millie Bright.

30' Foul by Shanice van de Sanden (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

30' Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30' Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.

30' Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Almuth Schult.

30' Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

29' Kathrin Hendrich (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

27' Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

26' Foul by Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

26' Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

23' Goal! VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, Chelsea Women 0. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tabea Waßmuth.

22' Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22' Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Women).

21' Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

19' Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

19' Attempt blocked. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Melanie Leupolz with a headed pass.

18' Attempt blocked. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

17' Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Lena Lattwein.

16' Goal! VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 1, Chelsea Women 0. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.

16' Attempt saved. Shanice van de Sanden (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Svenja Huth.

15' Foul by Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

15' Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Attempt saved. Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Svenja Huth.

14' Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

14' Attempt blocked. Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

13' Dominique Janssen (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13' Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

11' Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Fran Kirby is caught offside.

10' Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

10' Foul by Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women).

10' Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

9' Attempt missed. Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jill Roord.

8' Attempt saved. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer.

7' Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Women).

6' Attempt missed. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Svenja Huth.

4' Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

First Half begins.