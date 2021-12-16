Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

VfL Wolfsburg Women vs Chelsea Women. Women's Champions League Group A.

AOK Stadion.

VfL Wolfsburg Women 3

  • S Huth (16th minute, 23rd minute)
  • T Waßmuth (59th minute)

Chelsea Women 0

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lena Lattwein.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Pauline Bremer (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Svenja Huth with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Erin Cuthbert.

    free_kick_won icon

    Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Kerr with a headed pass.

    free_kick_won icon

    Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    yellow_card icon

    Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

    free_kick_won icon

    Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

    free_kick_won icon

    Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

    goal icon

    Goal! VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 3, Chelsea Women 0. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Svenja Huth with a through ball.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Pauline Bremer replaces Shanice van de Sanden.

    offside icon

    Offside, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Jill Roord tries a through ball, but Lena Lattwein is caught offside.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Kathrin Hendrich.

    free_kick_won icon

    Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

    offside icon

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Aniek Nouwen replaces Magdalena Eriksson.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pernille Harder with a cross.

    start icon

    Second Half begins VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, Chelsea Women 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, Chelsea Women 0.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.

    corner icon

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Kathrin Hendrich.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jill Roord.

    corner icon

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Dominique Janssen.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Ji So-Yun replaces Sophie Ingle.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kathrin Hendrich (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Felicitas Rauch with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Millie Bright.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shanice van de Sanden (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

    free_kick_won icon

    Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Almuth Schult.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

    free_kick_won icon

    Kathrin Hendrich (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

    post icon

    Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

    free_kick_won icon

    Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    goal icon

    Goal! VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, Chelsea Women 0. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tabea Waßmuth.

    free_kick_won icon

    Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Women).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Melanie Leupolz with a headed pass.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Lena Lattwein.

    goal icon

    Goal! VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 1, Chelsea Women 0. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Shanice van de Sanden (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Svenja Huth.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

    free_kick_won icon

    Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Svenja Huth.

    corner icon

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    Dominique Janssen (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

    offside icon

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Fran Kirby is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women).

    offside icon

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jill Roord.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Women).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Svenja Huth.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.