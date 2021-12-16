VfL Wolfsburg Women vs Chelsea Women. Women's Champions League Group A.
AOK Stadion.
Attempt missed. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lena Lattwein.
Attempt blocked. Pauline Bremer (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Svenja Huth with a cross.
Attempt saved. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Kerr with a headed pass.
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 3, Chelsea Women 0. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Svenja Huth with a through ball.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Jill Roord tries a through ball, but Lena Lattwein is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pernille Harder with a cross.
Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.
Attempt blocked. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jill Roord.
Attempt saved. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Kerr.
Attempt missed. Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Felicitas Rauch with a cross.
Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.
Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, Chelsea Women 0. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tabea Waßmuth.
Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fran Kirby.
Attempt blocked. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Melanie Leupolz with a headed pass.
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 1, Chelsea Women 0. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Shanice van de Sanden (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Svenja Huth.
Attempt saved. Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Svenja Huth.
Attempt blocked. Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jill Roord.
Attempt saved. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer.
Attempt missed. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Svenja Huth.
Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.