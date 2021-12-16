Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

VfL Wolfsburg Women vs Chelsea Women. Women's Champions League Group A.

AOK Stadion.

VfL Wolfsburg Women 4

  • S Huth (16th minute, 23rd minute)
  • T Waßmuth (59th minute, 78th minute)

Chelsea Women 0

    Wolfsburg 4-0 Chelsea: Last year's runners-up dumped out of Women's Champions League after heavy defeat

    Last year's runners-up needed only to avoid defeat to advance to the knockout stages but produced a surprisingly below-par performance; Wolfsburg, Juve and Chelsea all finished level on 11 points, but Blues finish third

    Thursday 16 December 2021 23:59, UK

    Emma Hayes said her Chelsea players' anxiety about Covid and their fears of another Christmas without seeing families played a major part in their Champions League exit

    Chelsea crashed out of the Women's Champions League as they slumped to a dismal 4-0 loss in their final Group A game at Wolfsburg on Thursday.

    Last year's runners-up needed only to avoid defeat to advance to the knockout stages but produced a surprisingly below-par performance.

    The heavy reverse, coupled with Juventus' 4-0 victory over Servette, saw them slip to third in the table.

    Wolfsburg, Juve and Chelsea all finished level on 11 points but it was the Germans, after Svenja Huth and Tabea Wassmuth scored two apiece in an impressive display at the AOK Stadium, who leapt to the top.

    Pernille Harder had an early chance for the Blues as she burst into the penalty area and shot over but the English side, without Ann-Katrin Berger and Drew Spence after positive coronavirus tests, were soon on the back foot.

    Wolfsburg beat Chelsea 4-0 to progress
    Image: Wolfsburg beat Chelsea 4-0 to progress

    Wolfsburg played as if they had nothing to lose and captain Huth forced a save from Zecira Musovic before Lena Oberdorf shot narrowly wide. Felicitas Rauch also made Musovic save.

    The opening goal came after 16 minutes. Musovic managed to parry a ball across the box by Shanice Van de Sanden but Huth snapped up the rebound.

    The hosts doubled their lead seven minutes later as Wassmuth broke down the left and crossed for Huth to tuck in at the far post.

    Chelsea tried to find a response and Sam Kerr hit the bar before Harder tested Almuth Schult.

    Manager Emma Hayes made a change before the break and sent on Ji So-yun, who immediately forced another save from Schult.

    Chelsea
    Image: Chelsea were runners-up last season

    Chelsea's hopes of getting back into the game suffered a blow early in the second half when skipper Magdalena Eriksson was forced off injured.

    The visitors did not give up and threw players forward in search of goals but they were caught out on the hour as Huth teed up Wassmuth for Wolfsburg's third.

    Aniek Nouwen hit the woodwork with a looping header for Chelsea but there was no way back and Wassmuth wrapped up the scoring with a ferocious strike after 78

    What's next?

    Chelsea now host West Ham on Sunday in the WSL at 12.15pm. The draw for the knockout stages of the Women's Champions League will take place on December 20.

