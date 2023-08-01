Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands: Esmee Brugts scores two long-range stunners as Netherlands top Group E

Esmee Brugts netted two long-range stunners as the Netherlands rediscovered their scoring touch in a crushing 7-0 win over Vietnam, reaching the Women's World Cup knockouts in style and locking up top spot in Group E.

The Dutch had only scored once in each of their two previous games but, knowing goal difference could decide the group winners, were 4-0 up inside 25 minutes, with Brugts' curled effort the pick of the bunch.

Her second goal in the 57th minute was a carbon copy of the first and put the Netherlands 6-0 ahead before Jill Roord also bagged her second of the night to wrap up the emphatic win, the biggest of the tournament so far.

The Netherlands were expected to finish behind the United States in the group but the defending champions were held to a goalless draw by Portugal in Auckland and ended in second place in Group E.

Image: Netherlands' Lieke Martens scored the opening goal inside eight minutes

The 2019 runners-up will travel to Sydney for their last-16 tie on Sunday and are likely to face Italy, who sit in second place behind Sweden in Group G.

Lieke Martens, Katja Snoeijs, Roord and Danielle van de Donk also scored in the first half and the Netherlands had a staggering 42 attempts at goal overall, including 17 on target. By contrast, Vietnam managed five shots but none on target.

Dominique Janssen launched a wonderful ball from defence into Vietnam's penalty area, where Martens lobbed goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh to put the Netherlands ahead after eight minutes for her 60th international goal.

Image: Vietnam were competing at their first World Cup

Snoeijs slotted in the second three minutes later after being set up by Van de Donk, and Brugts soon added another from distance, her strike from outside the box nestling into the top right corner.

Roord, who had twice fired wide, finally got on the scoresheet after volleying in Janssen's cross. Roord drew a fantastic save from Kim Thanh just before half-time, but Van de Donk was on hand to tap in the rebound.

After Brugts' superb sixth with another fierce strike, Martens was ruled offside but Roord, who had hit the crossbar, headed in the seventh with seven minutes remaining.

As Group E winners, the Netherlands will also play on August 6, facing the runners-up of Group G, with kick-off at 3am.

The group stage runs over a two-week period, finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.