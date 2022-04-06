Villarreal vs Bayern Munich. UEFA Champions League Quarter Final.
Estadio de la Ceramica.
Goal! Villarreal 2, FC Bayern München 0. Francis Coquelin (Villarreal) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Juan Foyth (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Goal! Villarreal 1, FC Bayern München 0. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.