Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich. UEFA Champions League Quarter Final.

Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal 2

  • A Danjuma (8th minute)

Bayern Munich 0

    Goal! Villarreal 2, FC Bayern München 0. Francis Coquelin (Villarreal) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left.

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.

    Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

    Francis Coquelin (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal).

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

    Attempt missed. Juan Foyth (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a set piece situation.

    Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).

    Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.

    Attempt missed. Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

    Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).

    Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

    Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

    Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Hand ball by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).

    Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal).

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal).

    Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

    Goal! Villarreal 1, FC Bayern München 0. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

    Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

    Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Daniel Parejo (Villarreal).

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.