Villarreal vs Man Utd: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Villarreal vs Manchester United in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 5.45pm.

Team news

Michael Carrick will select his first Man Utd XI as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure on Sunday morning.

Luke Shaw was substituted with concussion during the 4-1 defeat to Watford at the weekend, while strikers Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood were also absent for the game. They will be assessed ahead of Tuesday's Champions League encounter.

Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are still sidelined, while Harry Maguire is available despite his domestic suspension.

Villarreal's Juan Foyth returned from a hamstring injury during a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday and is likely to feature again this week. However, Gerard Moreno is set to remain sidelined.

Serge Aurier is ineligible for the Champions League group stages, while there are fitness doubts over Paco Alcacer, Sergio Asenjo, Etienne Capoue and Arnaut Danjuma.

How to follow

If Man Utd beat Villarreal on Tuesday evening, they will go through to the knockout rounds with a game to spare. United head into Matchday 5 top of Group F on goal difference, and level on seven points with Unai Emery's side.

Both Atalanta and Young Boys can mathematically reach the last 16, sitting in third and fourth with five points and three points respectively.

Michael Carrick has said he will stand in as interim Manchester United manager for as long as he is needed.

Carrick has not been made aware of how long he will be at the Old Trafford helm for, with his focus simply being on getting the team ready for their vital Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday night, where victory will see them through to the knockout stages.

"It's been literally just over 24 hours since everything's unfolded and the game is not much further away in terms of time, so that is my focus, all I am thinking about is the game tomorrow," he said.

"I'm ready to help the club for however long I'm needed. And then I'll go back to my job when someone else takes the job. I'm really looking forward to today and preparing the players. I'll give it my best. Hopefully we get some good results."

Captain Harry Maguire, appearing alongside Carrick at the press conference to look ahead to the Villarreal match, said players needed to take responsibility for the results that had led to Solskjaer's exit.

"It's been a very hard time for the players, given the amount of respect that we have for the boss and what he's done for a lot of us over the last two-and-a-half years," Maguire said.

"Of course the players need to take responsibility for everything on the football field. We're the ones that cross that white line. We were in it together as a group - the management and players - and ultimately the manager has paid the price.

"We're all disappointed. We take huge responsibility. We haven't been good enough as individuals and as a collective. We spoke about that. Now we've got to look forward to get the club back to where it was."

Villarreal coach Emery also has sympathy for Solskjaer, saying Emery said: "As a coach, you don't welcome the news that a colleague has lost his job. I have a lot of respect for Solskjaer because of his playing and coaching career. I've faced Solskjaer several times and above all, I value him as a great person.

"When there's a coaching change, there's a reaction one way or another. The focus will be more on the players than on the bench.

"The players know, even though they are professional and must always deliver, that they have to show their faces, for Manchester (United), for the coach that left and the one that has arrived or will come. I expect a very good Manchester United because of their players and the significance of this game."

Opta stats