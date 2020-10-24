VVV-Venlo 0-13 Ajax: Dutch giants set new Eredivisie record

Ajax set a new Eredivisie record by thrashing 10-man VVV-Venlo 13-0 on Saturday.

Lassina Traore scored five goals as Ajax shrugged off their midweek Champions League defeat by Liverpool to move back top of the table.

Image: Lassina Traore celebrates his first goal

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp opened the scoring after 13 minutes before Traore hit a double and Dusan Tadic made it 4-0 at half-time.

The home side saw defender Christian Kum shown a straight red card six minutes into the second half, with Ajax then scoring an incredible nine more goals.

Image: Lisandro Martinez celebrates Ajax's 12th goal with Klaas Jan Huntelaar

Traore completed his hat-trick in the 54th minute, capitalising on a mistake by beleaguered Venlo goalkeeper Delano van Crooij, with Brazilian forward Antony adding a sixth.

Ekkelenkamp got his second and then Daley Blind scored the eighth on the hour, with Traore making it 9-0 before substitute Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored twice in the space of two minutes, one from a penalty.

Image: It was a difficult afternoon for VVV-Venlo goalkeeper Delano van Crooij

The Amsterdam side soon had a 12th through Lisandro Martinez's long-range effort before Traore completed the rout with three minutes left.

Ajax's tally bettered their own previous record 12-1 victory over Vitesse in May 1972, and sent them back to the top of the table above PSV Eindhoven.

Image: The scoreboard doesn't make pretty reading for VVV-Venlo

Match stats - Ajax break their own record!

Image: Ajax are all smiles after Dailey Blind's goal - their eighth

Ajax are the first team ever to score 13 goals in a single Eredivisie game, breaking their own record from May 1972 (12-1 v Vitesse).

Lassina Traore became the first Ajax player to record five goals in an Eredivisie game since Marco van Basten in 1985 (6) and the first Ajax player to record 3 assists in a league match since Frenkie de Jong in 2017 (3).

Biggest wins in Eredivisie history VVV-Venlo 0-13 Ajax (24/10/2020) Ajax 12-1 Vitesse (19/05/1972) DOS Utrecht 10-0 SHS (14/12/1958) Feyenoord 10-0 NAC Breda (08/12/1963) PSV 10-0 Go Ahead Eagles (13/10/1973) PSV 10-0 Volendam (18/04/1998) PSV 10-0 Feyenoord (24/10/2010)

The Burkina Faso international scored the most goals in a Dutch top-flight match since September 2019, when Donyell Malen scored the same amount for PSV Eindhoven against Vitesse.

It was the biggest defeat in VVV-Venlo's history, beating the previous record which was a 10-1 loss to FC Eindhoven in the Eerste Divisie in 1964.