West Brom vs Barnsley preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Slaven Bilic expects to have Matt Phillips available following a shin injury

Team news

Matt Phillips should be back to boost West Brom when they take on Barnsley at The Hawthorns. The winger missed Saturday's 1-0 win at Middlesbrough due to a shin injury but boss Slaven Bilic expects to have him available.

Hal Robson-Kanu celebrated a new deal with the only goal against Boro after coming on as a substitute and he will hope to have done enough to land a starting spot. The Baggies sit top of the Sky Bet Championship table going into the game, having won four of their last five league matches.

Barnsley go into the match on the back of a 13-game winless run, but caretaker boss Adam Murray claimed his side "enjoy ruining parties". Bambo Diaby came into the starting line-up against Swansea on Saturday but the defender came off late and will be assessed, as will Dimitri Cavare after he was also withdrawn with a knock.

Midfielder Kenny Dougall will hope to keep his place after making his first start for the Reds in over seven months at the weekend having recovered from a broken leg. Teenage winger Elliot Simoes, a summer signing from FC United of Manchester, came off the bench to make his Barnsley debut with just over 10 minutes remaining and he could feature more prominently.

Managerless Barnsley drew 1-1 with Swansea at Oakwell on Saturday

Recent form

Their unbeaten start to the season came to an end in a 1-0 loss to Leeds on October 1, but West Brom's momentum hasn't slowed as a result. Huddersfield and QPR were put to the sword prior to the defeat, with a 4-2 win over Cardiff and 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough following it.

As they did in 2017/18, Barnsley look out of their depth in the second tier. The 1-0 win over Fulham on the opening day remains their sole victory of the campaign, though they have taken points from a 2-2 draw with Derby and a 1-1 draw with Swansea in recent weeks.

Talking point: Who will take over at Oakwell?

Ex-Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel hadn't enjoyed the best of starts to the Championship this season, but after his sacking on October 8, a farewell party was thrown for him, such was the respect of the Tykes fans. He had led them back to the second tier, after all.

Former USA defender Steve Cherundolo is second favourite to take the vacant managerial position at Barnsley

But now the club - who aren't afraid to make a left-field appointment - are looking for a replacement once more. Current caretaker Adam Murray leads the pack (11/8 with Sky Bet), with ex-United States defender Steve Cherundolo second favourite (7/2) at the time of writing. Even former manager Paul Heckingbottom seems to be in the running...(12/1).

Latest highlights

Opta stats

This is the first league meeting between West Brom and Barnsley since May 2010, when they shared a 1-1 draw.

Barnsley have lost four of their last five away league matches against West Brom (W0 D1 L4) since a 2-0 win in January 2000 under Dave Bassett.

West Bromwich Albion have lost none of their last 12 home Championship matches (W9 D3 L0), winning the last three in a row with 17 goals scored and conceded overall in those three games.

Barnsley are winless in six away league matches (W0 D1 L5), scoring just twice across those games.

West Brom striker Charlie Austin has scored six goals in six league matches against Barnsley, though his last appearance against them was back in May 2014 for QPR.

Barnsley have scored just one goal in their five away games in the Championship this season, their fewest on the road at this stage of a league season since 2008-09 (also one).

Prutton's prediction

West Brom are starting to look the team to beat in the Championship this season. They are tighter at the back and although they may lack a consistent main striker they have goals coming from all over.

Barnsley still haven't won since the opening day of the season but they played far better against Swansea on Saturday than I have seen them in a while, and deserved the draw at least. That being said, West Brom will be too good for them.

David Prutton predicts: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)