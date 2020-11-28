Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United. Premier League.

The Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion 1

  • C Gallagher (13th minute)

Sheffield United 0

    Latest Premier League Odds

    West Brom 1-0 Sheff Utd: Conor Gallagher's strike gives Baggies first win of season

    Report as Conor Gallagher scores first Premier League goal to give West Bromwich Albion narrow victory over rock-bottom Sheffield United, who pass up a number of chances to level at The Hawthorns

    Ron Walker

    Digital Football Journalist @Ronnabe

    Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

    Saturday 28 November 2020 22:06, UK

    Conor Gallagher celebrates after giving West Brom the lead against Sheffield United
    Image: Conor Gallagher celebrates after giving West Brom the lead against Sheffield United

    West Brom claimed their first Premier League win of the season as Conor Gallagher's fine strike secured a 1-0 victory over wasteful Sheffield United, who stay bottom.

    Gallagher took advantage of some lax marking from a half-cleared corner to beat Aaron Ramsdale with a clinical finish from 20 yards, to set up a win which lifts the Baggies out of the relegation zone and up to 17th.

    The Blades, who have netted only four goals all season, could realistically have scored four on the night at The Hawthorns but wasted glorious chances in each half to take something from the game.

    George Baldock was guilty of squandering two fine opportunities, while Oliver McBurnie's unmarked effort made life too easy for Sam Johnstone in the home goal, before Lys Mousset summed up his side's night in front of goal in the final minute of injury-time by volleying over from five yards with the goal at his mercy.

    More to follow...

    Also See:

    Trending

    What's next?

    West Brom host Crystal Palace live on Super Sunday on Sky Sports Premier League from 11am; kick-off at 12pm. That game is directly followed by Sheffield United vs Leicester, live from 2pm; kick-off at 2.15pm.

      Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

      Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

      Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports

      Sky Sports Box Office