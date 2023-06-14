Page's boys look to build on positive startWales host Armenia in Cardiff on Friday before meeting Turkey in Samsun on Monday.Rob Page's side are looking to build on a promising start to the campaign in March when they took four points from two games, a 1-1 draw away to World Cup semi-finalists Croatia and a 1-0 home victory over Latvia.Aaron Ramsey said: "We got off to a fantastic start after a difficult World Cup for many reasons."It was important for us to hit the ground running, away to Croatia. It has set us up quite nicely now and we've got some momentum going."But football can change very quickly and we've got to treat the Armenia game with respect."They've been dangerous in certain periods of their games, they scored a very good goal against Turkey for example."But it's all on us. We are at home, fans behind us and we have a game plan."Wales are at full-strength with Brennan Johnson and Ben Davies back after missing the March qualifiers and Neco Williams cleared to play after breaking his jaw in April.