Wales 2-4 Armenia: Kieffer Moore sent off in chaotic Euro 2024 qualifier as Wales flounder

Wales' hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 suffered a huge blow as they lost 4-2 to Armenia in a chaotic encounter in Cardiff that saw Kieffer Moore sent off.

A win would have taken Wales top of Group D after four points from their first two matches and Dan James gave them the perfect start inside nine minutes. Complacency set in, though, which allowed a sparky Armenia to score twice before the break through Lucas Zelarayan and the exciting 19-year-old Grant-Leon Ranos.

Wales were expected to lay siege to the visitors' goal after half-time but their response was limp as Ranos took advantage of some more sloppy Wales defending to score a brilliantly-finished third. Harry Wilson looked to have set up a grandstand finish with 18 minutes to go but Zelarayan scored his second moments later to dent the Cardiff atmosphere.

Player ratings Wales: Ward (5), Roberts (5), Rodon (4), Mepham (5), Davies (5), Ampadu (6), Ramsey (5), James (6), Wilson (7), Johnson (6), Moore (5)



Subs: Brooks (6), Broadhead (6), Williams (6), Morrell (4)

Wales' task become tougher as the clock ticked down when Moore was shown a straight red for an apparent kick on Armenia goalkeeper Ognjen Cancarevic, who celebrated like he had scored the winner with his team-mates when the referee showed the Welsh striker the card.

David Brooks was among the substitutes after rejoining the squad for the first time since being diagnosed with stage-two Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021 and his introduction was the only positive on an otherwise sour night for Wales.

It leaves Wales in a very tough spot for a top-two finish in Group D after suffering their first home defeat in a European Championship qualifying campaign for 12 years.

How Wales were humiliated in Cardiff...

Image: Wales' Ethan Ampadu and Aaron Ramsey look dejected after Armenia went 2-1 up

Wales applied early pressure with Connor Roberts' long throws posing problems and Moore should have done better with a couple of headed chances.

The goal came when Brennan Johnson's delicious 10th-minute cross set James up for a simple finish.

Team news Robert Page made two changes from their 1-0 win over Latvia with two big players returning. Ben Davies played at left-back whilst Brennan Johnson, fresh from a fine end to the campaign with Nottingham Forest, started in a very attack-minded Wales team.

Armenia sprung into life after the goal as Eduard Spertsyan headed inches wide - but Wales did not heed that warning. Nair Tiknizyan centred from the left moments later for Zelarayan to send a sweet volley past him.

It got worse for Wales as Joe Rodon lost possession in his own half and Spertsyan's perfect ball arced over Chris Mepham for the unmarked Ranos to head home.

James drove wide after the restart, but Wales became increasingly frustrated and Ranos put them further in trouble when bamboozling Rodon and firing an unstoppable finish past Danny Ward.

Wales were back in it 18 minutes from time when Moore headed down at the far post and Wilson stabbed home from close range.

But Armenia responded again when Ranos thumped a post before Zelarayan smashed home his second goal after Joe Morrell was caught in possession.

Moore will miss Monday's trip to Turkey after his harsh sending off for a clash with Chancharevich - that game now takes on extra significance for Wales after this setback.

Page: Perhaps it was the slap we needed

Wales boss Robert Page said: "I didn't see that coming, it's really shocked me. The fundamentals of what we stand for, hard work and priding ourselves on the hard parts of the game. They taught us a lesson of how to do the not so pretty side of the game.

"That wasn't us. We got the early goal and created chances after that but weren't clinical. When you play against a team with that formation you have to be compact and we were far too expansive, getting done on four transitions. They were clinical, every chance they had it was in the net.

"I'll never question the attitude of the players. We as coaches take responsibility. The players have been incredible all week. We'll learn from this and we've got a game on Monday where we can put it right.

"Perhaps it was the slap we needed. A little bit of a reality check. Everyone was getting starry-eyed and carried away. Yes we had a great start in March but there are no bad teams anymore. Turkey beat Latvia in the 96th minute tonight, teams go toe-to-toe."

Opta stats

This was only the second time that Armenia have scored four goals away from home in a Euro qualifier, having previously done so in September 2011 vs Slovakia (4-0).

James ended a run of 16 appearances for Wales without scoring, netting his first since October 2021 (vs Czech Republic). Five of James' six goals for his country have been scored in home matches.

Zelarayan scored his first and second international goals for Armenia, on what was his eighth appearance for the national team. Indeed, Zelarayan was directly involved in three of Armenia's four goals in the game, netting a brace and assisting another.

Wales head to Turkey for their next Group D fixture on Monday June 19. Kick-off 7.45pm.

Armenia host Latvia on Monday with kick-off at 5pm.