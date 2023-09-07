Wales 0-0 South Korea: Kieffer Moore hits post as Rob Page's side held in friendly ahead of Lativa test

Wales played out a goalless draw with South Korea in an international friendly in Cardiff on Thursday night.

Kieffer Moore struck the post in the second half as his header met Chris Mepham's cross but it was the closest to a goal on an evening where chances were at a premium.

Moore also headed over with the final touch of the match, but the first meeting between the two nations at senior men's level ended in a goalless draw.

There was little first-half goalmouth action to excite a half-empty Cardiff City Stadium. Harry Wilson twice tested Kim Seung-Gyu, with the South Korea goalkeeper reacting well to save the Fulham forward's 13th-minute attempt after good work by Nathan Broadhead.

Heung-Min Son had the visitors' only on-target effort five minutes before the break as Danny Ward held his 25-yard shot under the crossbar. Moore had the only presentable opportunity of the second period, and the game fizzled out to an end.

Wales' focus will turn immediately to Monday's crucial Euro 2024 Qualifier against Latvia in Riga.

Player ratings Wales: Ward (6), Roberts (6), Mepham (7), Rodon (7), Ben Davies (7), Williams (6), Ampadu (6), James (6), Wilson (6), Broadhead (7), Johnson (6).



Subs: Brooks (7), Ramsey (6), Matondo, Moore (6), Morrell (6), Burns (6), Sheehan (6).



South Korea: Seung-Gyu Kim (7), Seol (6), Jung (7), Min-Jae Kim (7), Ki-Je Lee (6), Hong (6), Jae-Sung Lee (6), Park (6), In-Beom Hwang (6), Cho (6), Son (7).



Subs: Dong-Gyeong Lee (n/a), Hee-Chan Hwang (6), Eui-Jo Hwang (6), Soon-Min Lee (6), Yang (n/a).



Player of the match: Ben Davies.

Shot-shy Wales share stalemate

Image: Aaron Ramsey was a second-half substitute

Wales failed to secure a morale-boosting victory that under-pressure manager Rob Page craved, and it is now only one win in 13 games either side of a disappointing World Cup for the Dragons.

Page had admitted a first-ever meeting with South Korea was a fixture he could have done without as it came four days before the vital Euros qualifier in Riga.

Team news New Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson was named in the Wales side to take on South Korea in their Cardiff friendly. Wales boss Rob Page had suggested that he would rest several key players ahead of Monday’s crunch Euro 2024 qualifier in Latvia.



But in the event Johnson – who joined Spurs from Nottingham Forest in a £47.5million move on deadline day – was joined by club team-mate Ben Davies, Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson in a stronger line-up that many might have expected.



Tottenham captain Son Heung-min skippered a South Korea side seeking their first win under Jurgen Klinsmann, who had drawn two and lost two of his four games since his February appointment.

That comment upset many Wales supporters who had paid for tickets, but many chose to stay away as the Cardiff City Stadium was less than half full with the attendance given as 13,668.

The outcome in Riga will shape the rest of Wales' Euro campaign - and possibly even Page's future - with Wales running out of time to make up for June defeats by Armenia and Turkey in the race for automatic qualification.

With Euro group rivals playing on Friday, UEFA regulations stipulated that Wales had to fulfil this date on the international calendar with a friendly.

Page suggested he was not going to risks with his team selection ahead of Latvia and captain Aaron Ramsey sat on the bench for the opening hour.

But Page fielded a stronger line-up than many expected with Brennan Johnson starting just days after his £47.5m move from Nottingham Forest to Tottenham.

Image: Brennan Johnson lies on the floor in the first half

Ipswich's Nathan Broadhead made his first Wales start alongside Johnson in attack. Birmingham midfielder Jordan James also made his maiden start in a three-man midfield.

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min was the star turn for South Korea with Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae also sprinkling stardust on the visitors.

South Korea reached the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup but new boss Jurgen Klinsmann is still waiting for a victory since his February appointment, with three draws and two defeats now on his report card.

Image: Wales were held to a goalless draw by South Korea

Wales began brightly and were unfortunate not to take a 13th-minute lead.

Ethan Ampadu and Broadhead combined to find Wilson who, under pressure from Seol Young-woo, forced a smart save from Kim Seung-gyu.

There was a scare for Wales when Ben Davies, skipper for the night in Ramsey's absence, was unceremoniously chopped down by Lee Jae-sung.

Kim Min-jae, the 6ft 3in centre-half known as 'The Monster' also sent Johnson sprawling to the ground with a blow to the ribs and was grateful that Scottish referee Willie Collum was in a lenient mood.

Image: Rob Page watches on from the touchline

South Korea enjoyed nearly 60 per cent possession on a night when the sultry conditions saw cooling breaks taken midway through each half.

But that did not translate into danger around the home goal until the closing moments of the first period.

Lee Ki-je's brilliant cross just evaded Hong Hyun-seok at the far before Son forced Danny Ward to hold his 25-yard attempt under the crossbar.

Wilson had another effort saved before Wales introduced Joe Morrell and Moore - both suspended for the Latvia qualifier - for Ampadu and Johnson at half-time.

The worry for Wales was that Son was starting to roam and dictate matters, the Spurs striker driving over from 20 yards before Hwang In-beom was similarly off target.

Image: Son Heung-min was given a hero's welcome in Wales

But Wales came within inches of taking the lead after 66 minutes.

Mepham crossed to Moore who headed against the post with Ramsey, who had only recently joined the action, unable to turn the ball home.

Broadhead saw his 20-yard attempt deflected wide and Joe Rodon rose well at the resulting a corner but his hopes of a first Wales goal were ended by a full-length Kim save.

Moore headed over with the game's final touch, but there were more players going down with cramp than chances created in the closing minutes as a rather predictable draw was played out.

Were there signs of improvement from Wales?

Image: Ramsey and Ben Davies salute the fans at full-time

Rob Earnshaw on Sky Sports News:

"What I've not seen tonight is drastic improvement. It's still a little bit too defensive, playing with a back five.

"I think he needs to have a look at it. He needs to change it tactically. Going with a back four allows more midfield play and us to go up the pitch a little bit."

Sky Sports News senior reporter Geraint Hughes:

"Yes, it was a friendly match, but the performance by Wales maybe exceeded many people's expectations. They should have won, Wales had the clear cut chances - chances that if this was a competitive game would probably be analysed more!

"Given the mood after the defeats by Armenia and Turkey in June, other than a win tonight I can't think of a better boost or preparation for Monday's must-win in Latvia."

Wales' next game is a Euro 2024 Qualifier against Latvia in Riga on Monday - kick-off 7.45pm.

South Korea now take on Saudi Arabia in a friendly at Newcastle's St James' Park on Tuesday - kick-off 5.30pm.