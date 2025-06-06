Wales 3-0 Liechtenstein: Craig Bellamy's side strengthen World Cup qualification hopes with goals from Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore

Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore were all on target as Wales eased past Liechtenstein 3-0 in their World Cup Qualifier at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Victory ensures the Dragons stay unbeaten since Craig Bellamy's appointment last July and places Wales top and two points clear in Group J. Wales are also now six points ahead of their Monday night opponents, Belgium, who were held 1-1 by North Macedonia.

With 176 positions separating the two sides in the FIFA World rankings, it was no surprise that Wales, buoyed by their home support, dominated from the off. Sorba Thomas caused problems down the left-hand side early on as Wales pushed for an opener.

However, a positive start was dampened as Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams had to be replaced by Jay Dasilva after 24 minutes when an innocuous injury resulted in the fullback needing to be stretchered off.

Williams' withdrawal didn't dampen Wales' spirit, with Brennan Johnson denied by a huge Benjamin Buchel save, who was in inspired form all evening.

There wasn't much he could do about Joe Rodon's headed goal moments later, though (40). The Leeds defender muscled away defenders to mark his 50th start for Wales with his first international goal.

Image: Wales' defender Joe Rodon celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal during the match between Wales and Liechtenstein

Wales continued their patient, dominant approach in the second half and in a game that saw many a cross gathered by Buchel, Dasilva's peach of a ball met the forehead of Harry Wilson in the area, who guided the ball home (64).

A third soon followed, a neat move from Wales saw a freshly introduced David Brooks' effort from a tight angle creep under Buchel, into the path of Moore to tap home (69).

Wales managed to close out the game without conceding an effort on target and now look forward to the opportunity to further strengthen their World Cup qualifying hopes by potentially moving nine points clear of Belgium with a win in Brussels.

Rodon: We will be ready for Belgium

Wales defender Joe Rodon speaking to BBC:

"It's been a long time coming but it's not about me, it's about the team. Delighted to come away with the clean sheet and points.

"It's been a bit of a ride this season and the last few months have been an experience."

On Belgium: "We will prepare like we have for every game. We recover tonight and will be ready for a really tough game."

Bellamy: Sitting back against Belgium is not in my make up

Wales boss Craig Bellamy:

"I'd really like us to make this 6-7-8. That's what we're going to push; that's what we need to push. These games have never been easy for our nation.

"We have a proven record of that and we need to be. The chances we created, we can make this more. But that's nice because we'll get to that.

"But the control, what I liked most, the reactions, as soon as we lose it, get it back. I really enjoyed that part, I love that part of us."

On Belgium game: "We go there (Belgium), I'm not camping, I'm not sitting back, it's not in my makeup and I don't want to do that."

Starter did its job, fulfilment comes from the main course

Geraint Hughes, Sports News Correspondent:

With 176 places separating Wales and Liechtenstein in the world rankings, the end result was surely never in doubt. The start of a two-course meal with fulfilment the primary goal.

Liechtenstein was and was only ever going to be a mere morsel, though, a tasty enough treat, but ultimately leaves you wanting a more substantial feast and that's exactly how it is playing out for Craig Bellamy's side.

Liechtenstein devoured, what will be made of Belgium? A chewy, tough steak? An inedible meal which you wish the waiter would take away but won't or a sumptuous delight washed down with champagne and a cheeky Belgian truffle to remind you of a good night?

Image: Brennan Johnson comes close to the opener for Wales

Wales' ambition of topping Group J and automatically qualifying for the 2026 World Cup will be seriously judged by the outcome of a night out in Brussels on Monday.

Has Craig Bellamy found a plan that his players can execute? A plan that also involves tempering the ambitions of Belgium in their own backyard, but one that brings rewards and means leaving Brussels with more than just a satisfying performance, but one that brings back at least a point, therefore denying Belgium maximum reward at home.

It is performances and results of that nature that define successful qualifying campaigns.

Many loathe international football in June. It's at the end of a long season, yet with the margins potentially so tight it's a huge, dare I say a wonderful opportunity to take advantage of anyone who maybe thinking of popping down a beach towel rather than summoning that mental strength to go again, to quickly rest, recover and push muscles which are screaming for a break.

Going back to 2013, Wales and Belgium have played one another eight times. Wales lost only twice to a team that during that period held the World No 1 ranking for a considerable time.

Four draws and two Welsh victories that live in the memory. In 2015, a cauldron in Cardiff where Wales beat Belgium in Euro qualifying, and then a year later at the Quarter-final stage of Euro 2016, where Chris Coleman's side tore Belgium apart, including a goal from Hal Robson-Kanu that defied reality and whose movements adorn many a T-shirt. In food terms, that was a feast fit for a king.

With Belgium dropping points away at North Macedonia, it puts Wales clear at the top of the Group. That will feel odd as traditionally Wales love an underdog tag, but because of Bellamy's influence and ability to so far get them to adapt to opponents and win the 'stats' (possession/attacks/positive transition/pass percentage/press etc), Wales will now draw greater attention. Bellamy's record will get people outside of Wales discussing his managerial impact more and more - he's taken charge nine times and they've not lost - but Wales ability to surprise will become more challenging. Bellamy dislikes predictability. What will he serve up next?

What's coming up for Wales?