Wales Women vs Estonia Women.

Women's International Friendlies.

Wales Women 0

    Estonia Women 0

      Wales Women beat Estonia in Wrexham friendly

      PA Media

      Friday 6 March 2020 23:20, UK

      Image: Wales beat Estonia 2-0 at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground

      Wales warmed up for UEFA Women's Euro 2021 qualifying action with a 2-0 friendly victory over Estonia in Wrexham.

      Second-half goals from Megan Wynne and Nadia Lawrence broke Estonia's stubborn resistance after the visitors had defended diligently.

      Estonia goalkeeper Karina Kork foiled Kayleigh Green and Josie Green during a first period which Wales dominated but were unable to apply the finishing touch.

      But the breakthrough came after 68 minutes when Wynne bundled home her first Wales goal from close range.

      Substitute Lawrence tapped in eight minutes later to boost Wales ahead of next month's Euro qualifying double-header against the Faroe Islands and Norway.

