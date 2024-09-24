Walsall 0-0 Leicester (0-3 pens) Danny Ward saves three penalties in Carabao Cup shoot-out as Foxes avoid upset

Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward saved three penalties in a dramatic shoot-out against Walsall to propel the Foxes into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

It was a frustrating evening for Steve Cooper's Premier League side at the Bescot Stadium, who were met by chants of "this is embarrassing" from the travelling away fans for large parts of the fixture.

A slow start from both sides, with no shots registered in the first 10 minutes of the game, was quickly addressed by Walsall as Charlie Lakin came close to opening the scoring before being denied by a strong hand from Ward.

Despite 55 places separating the two teams in the football pyramid, the hosts were more threatening throughout the first half but failed to make this promise count.

Image: Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward was unbeatable in the penalty shoot-out against Walsall

Team news: Mat Sadler made three changes to the team that beat Salford last weekend, as Albert Adomah, Evan Weir and Ronan Maher came into the starting line-up.

Steve Cooper made wholesale changes to the side that drew with Everton, with Caleb Okoli being the only player to keep his spot.

Mat Sadler's team quickly picked up from where they had left off, with Albert Adomah squandering a golden opportunity to give them the lead moments after the restart.

Image: Albert Adomah misses a golden chance to put Walsall ahead against Leicester City

Issahaku Fatawu looked as if he would be the one to spark Leicester into life but ultimately fell short in his search for an opener, with neither of his efforts calling 19-year-old goalkeeper Tommy Simkin into action.

Four changes from both managers followed after the 80-minute mark but they did not have a lasting impact on the game, which reached stalemate at full-time, ensuring it would be decided by penalties.

Player ratings: Walsall: Simkin (7), Barrett (7), Gordon (6), Lowe (6), Lakin (7), Maher (6), Williams (7), Stirk (6), Okagbue (6), Weir (6), Adomah (5).



Subs: Matt (N/A), Allen (N/A), Jellis (6), Johnson (N/A).



Leicester: Ward (8), Ricardo (6), Coady (6), Okoli (6), Thomas (5), Choudhury (5), Soumare (5), Buonanotte (7), De Cordova-Reid (6), Fatawu (6), Edouard (5).



Subs: Skipp (N/A), El Khannouss (N/A), McAteer (N/A), Ayew (6).



Player of the Match: Danny Ward

Ward was the hero in the first half and he stepped up once again in the shoot-out, saving all three of the penalties he faced as Leicester prevailed 3-0 to move into the last 16.

Cooper: Fans are entitled to react

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper on chants from the travelling away fans:

"That's fine. It will only make me work harder; I will never have a problem with fan opinions and reactions as they are always entitled to that."

Image: Leicester City boss Steve Cooper reflected on chants from the fans

Ward heroics paper over the cracks

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

"Steve Cooper addressed the chants made by the Leicester fans and rightly stated that they were entitled to their opinions.

"He promised to field a 'strong' line-up prior to the game - and delivered on that promise - but this talent and experience failed to translate to a respectable performance on the pitch.

"Sloppy passes, a laborious attacking display and little impact from the bench all point towards a worrying effort from Leicester.

"The Carabao Cup may not be their main focus this season but they could have taken confidence from a dominant performance against opponents from a lower league.

"Instead, this game has only cast more doubts in the minds of the fanbase and possibly the players, who are now staring down the barrel of an away trip to the Emirates Stadium this weekend."

Walsall worth the watch

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

"On the other hand, Sadler's side can take encouragement and confidence going into the rest of the 2024/25 campaign after this showing against Premier League opposition.

"The League Two side took the game to Leicester in the first half and would have gone into the break leading if it was not for an impressive Ward save to deny Lakin. The Saddlers will likely be quite happy to see the back of the Foxes 'keeper after this fixture.

"Chances followed in the second half and on any other day, Walsall complete the Carabao Cup upset that they deserved.

"They currently sit in third place within the fourth tier of English football - but if they play like that in every game, they will not be there for long."