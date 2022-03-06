Watford 2-3 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka inspires Gunners to crucial top-four victory in Vicarage Road thriller

Bukayo Saka scored one goal and set up another as Arsenal moved up to fourth in the Premier League table with a thrilling 3-2 win over Watford at Vicarage Road.

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring with the first of three beautifully-worked Arsenal goals when he slid a low finish past Ben Foster after exchanging passes with Saka in the early stages (5).

Watford responded well, with Cucho Hernandez netting the pick of the afternoon's goals when he slammed home a stunning overhead kick from Kiko Femenia's right-wing cross (11).

But the Gunners seized control of the game, and the top-four race, when the outstanding Saka won possession high up the pitch and found Alexandre Lacazette, who backheeled the ball back into his path, allowing him to lift a powerful finish high into the net from just inside the Watford box (30).

Arsenal extended their lead shortly after half-time when Gabriel Martinelli rifled home from outside the box following a classy move involving Cedric Soares, Odegaard and Lacazette (52) after manager Mikel Arteta had quickly retrieved the ball for a throw-in.

But Watford continued to threaten, and after substitute Eddie Nketiah had hit the post for Arsenal, Moussa Sissoko pulled a goal back (87) with an angled finish to set up a nervy finale for the travelling fans.

📊 Bukayo Saka (20 years, 182 days) is the youngest player to score 20 goals in all competitions for Arsenal since Cesc Fabregas (20 years, 141 days) in 2007 pic.twitter.com/kxxo1XTUwG — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 6, 2022

The Gunners survived five minutes of stoppage time, however, to claim their eighth Premier League victory in their last 10 games, moving them into the Champions League places at the expense of Manchester United, who face Manchester City, live on Sky Sports Premier League, in Sunday's later game.

Watford will feel they could have taken something from the game had they shown more cutting edge in front of goal.

Emmanuel Dennis had the ball in the net after 17 seconds, only to be flagged offside, but the Nigerian missed their best chances after that, seeing one low effort scrambled away by Aaron Ramsdale and later missing a glorious opportunity when he failed to connect properly with a low cross at the far post.

Image: Watford's Cucho Hernandez (left) celebrates scoring their equaliser

The Hornets also felt they should have had a penalty soon after Arsenal's third goal, when Joao Pedro went to ground under pressure from Odegaard, who was in otherwise dazzling form, but in the end they didn't do enough to salvage anything from the game, despite Sissoko's late strike.

Their performance was spirited but the defeat, their fourth in seven Premier League games since Roy Hodgson's appointment, leaves them in 19th place and intensifies their relegation fears.

'Outstanding' Saka earns plaudits

The Sky Sports punditry team were queuing up to praise man-of-the-match Bukayo Saka after the game.

Jamie Redknapp said: "Saka was the outstanding player on show. Everything about his game was class.

He showed great strength for his goal and played a lovely one-two and the finish into the far corner is so hard to stop. It was a brilliant goal. What a player."

Roy Keane added: "We've mentioned Saka before and he was absolutely outstanding. It was very simple but very effective, the nice and tidy give-and-go with Odegaard for the first goal.

"There was nothing the goalkeeper could do about it. To be fair to Watford, they kept going but they were short of quality. They just concede so many."

Alan Smith, meanwhile, said: "The best players make the game look easy and Bukayo Saka has done that today. He's been absolutely superb. What a talent."

Watford travel to Wolves on Thursday in the Premier League (7.30pm) while Arsenal play next Sunday, live on Super Sunday, against Leicester City (4.30pm).