Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson handed defeat in Eagles reunion as Wilfried Zaha scores twice

Wilfried Zaha's second half double helped to hand Roy Hodgson an unhappy reunion with his former side Crystal Palace, who eased to a 4-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road.
Hodgson was facing the Eagles for the first time since ending his near-four-year stay at Selhurst Park last summer, but was handed no favours by his former charges as they left his Hornets side entrenched in the relegation zone, four points adrift of 17th-placed Newcastle.
The 4-1 scoreline was perhaps a little harsh on Watford, but it surely extinguishes any momentum gained by their first win under Hodgson at Aston Villa on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the win was Palace's first in the Premier League in 2022 and sees them jump to 11th, above Leicester and Villa, while they are now nine points clear of the drop zone.
Team news
- Watford named an unchanged XI, with Samir retaining his place in defence despite suffering a head injury at the weekend
- Crystal Palace made four changes, including replacing the injured Vicente Guaita with Jack Butland
- Conor Gallagher returned in place of Jeffrey Schlupp, while Will Hughes and Jean-Philippe Mateta replaced James McArthur and Jordan Ayew
More to follow...
What's next?
Watford travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Saturday - kick-off 3pm - while Crystal Palace host Burnley, also at 3pm.