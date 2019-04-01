Watford vs Fulham preview: Scott Parker's challenge to delay relegation

Tom Cairney reacts with Fulham 2-0 down at home to Manchester City

Fulham travel to Vicarage Road on Tuesday night knowing that if they lose then relegation to the Sky Bet Championship will be sealed.

Fulham caretaker boss Scott Parker has called on his side to delay their almost inevitable relegation at Watford on Tuesday night.

The Cottagers, who have lost all four matches since Parker took over from Claudio Ranieri, know a defeat will see them follow Huddersfield into the Championship with five games still to play.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester United's 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester United's 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League.

Parker said: "I think a win is vitally important. The scenario is what it is, but it's a massive game for us to not be relegated tomorrow night."

Watford are still chasing a seventh place finish despite losing to Manchester United 2-1 on Saturday, but will be without Isaac Success on Tuesday night as he has a knee injury.

2:18 Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker talks about the challenge of motivating his players in the fight against relegation, which will be all but confirmed if they fail to beat Watford. Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker talks about the challenge of motivating his players in the fight against relegation, which will be all but confirmed if they fail to beat Watford.

Team news

Fulham will check on Aleksandar Mitrovic. The striker missed Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City with an ongoing stomach injury but did train on Monday morning.

Aleksandar Mitrovic face a late fitness test

Defender Tim Ream and midfielder Jean Michael Seri are back in contention for the clash at Vicarage Road.

Watford will be without Success and Adalberto Penaranda. Success picked up a knee problem during his late substitute appearance in Saturday's defeat at Manchester United, while Penaranda has a hamstring injury.

Defender Daryl Janmaat should be fine after feeling unwell during the second half at Old Trafford. Midfielder Tom Cleverley (calf) remains unavailable.

Opta stats