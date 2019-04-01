Watford vs Fulham preview: Scott Parker's challenge to delay relegation
Last Updated: 01/04/19 6:13pm
Fulham travel to Vicarage Road on Tuesday night knowing that if they lose then relegation to the Sky Bet Championship will be sealed.
Fulham caretaker boss Scott Parker has called on his side to delay their almost inevitable relegation at Watford on Tuesday night.
The Cottagers, who have lost all four matches since Parker took over from Claudio Ranieri, know a defeat will see them follow Huddersfield into the Championship with five games still to play.
Parker said: "I think a win is vitally important. The scenario is what it is, but it's a massive game for us to not be relegated tomorrow night."
Watford are still chasing a seventh place finish despite losing to Manchester United 2-1 on Saturday, but will be without Isaac Success on Tuesday night as he has a knee injury.
Team news
Fulham will check on Aleksandar Mitrovic. The striker missed Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City with an ongoing stomach injury but did train on Monday morning.
Defender Tim Ream and midfielder Jean Michael Seri are back in contention for the clash at Vicarage Road.
Watford will be without Success and Adalberto Penaranda. Success picked up a knee problem during his late substitute appearance in Saturday's defeat at Manchester United, while Penaranda has a hamstring injury.
Defender Daryl Janmaat should be fine after feeling unwell during the second half at Old Trafford. Midfielder Tom Cleverley (calf) remains unavailable.
Opta stats
- This is the fourth PL meeting between the sides - all 3 previous meetings have been drawn.
- The meeting earlier this season finished 1-1 at Craven Cottage, Sept 22 - Andre Gray (2) put Watford ahead but Aleksandar Mitrovic (78) equalised for Fulham.
- Watford's last win was 1-0 in the Championship at Vicarage Road, Mar 2015 - Troy Deeney (9) scored. Slavisa Jokanovic was Watford Manager.
- Fulham's last win was 3-1 Div 1 at Vicarage Road, Jan 2001. Luis Boa Morte (2) and Louis Saha scored for Jean Tigana's Cottagers. Sub Heidar Helguson (79) scored for Graham Taylor's Hornets.
- Watford won 5-0 at Craven Cottage in Dec 2014 - Troy Deeney scored a hat-trick and Almen Abdi scored 2 for Jokanovic's side. Kit Symons was in charge of Fulham.
- Watford are unbeaten in the last 5 meetings between the two sides (W2 D3).