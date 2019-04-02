Other matches

Tue 2nd April

Premier League

  • Watford vs Fulham
  • 7:45pm Tuesday 2nd April
  • Vicarage Road  

Watford 0

Fulham 0

Latest Premier League odds

Live

Watford vs Fulham LIVE!

Live updates and in-game clips as Watford host Fulham - who will get relegated from the Premier League if they lose.

©2019 Sky UK