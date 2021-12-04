Watford 1-3 Man City: Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling fire Pep Guardiola's side to Premier League summit

Bernardo Silva scored twice as in-form Manchester City capitalised on Chelsea's defeat to West Ham by beating Watford 3-1 at Vicarage Road to move top of the Premier League table.

Remarkably, City have now won their last 14 games against Watford and this latest victory wasn't in doubt from the moment Raheem Sterling headed home just four minutes in, scoring against the Hornets for the sixth match in a row.

Aymeric Laporte had already seen a shot cleared off the line by that point and Jack Grealish missed a series of good chances teed up by Phil Foden before the brilliant Bernardo Silva slotted in (31) to double the advantage.

After the break, Silva cut in on his left foot to bend a beauty into the top corner (63) for his fifth goal in five league games, while Foden and Grealish hit the woodwork in a dominant display from the reigning champions.

Half-time sub Cucho Hernandez did pull one back for Watford (74), following up his own shot against the far post, and Josh King pinged his low cross just wide moments later but City regained control to see out the final stages and make it five Premier League wins on the spin.

Claudio Ranieri hadn't lost to City in his previous nine matches as a manager against them but after losing six of his first eight games in charge at Watford, this comprehensive defeat underlined the big task he has on his hand to lift them away from danger. Watford remain 17th, three points above the relegation zone, although their fixture list now becomes easier.

At the other end of the table, City are at the summit for the first time this season, one point ahead of Liverpool and two clear of Chelsea.

How it happened...

As well as their remarkable record over Watford, Man City arrived at Vicarage Road with a replenished squad and almost took the lead inside two minutes, when Aymeric Laporte - back from suspension - headed fit-again Foden's corner goalwards, but Joao Pedro hooked off the line.

But there was no protection for Daniel Bachmann in the Watford goal when unmarked Sterling met Foden's cross from the left to put City ahead moments later to keep up his scoring streak against the Hornets.

City - and Foden in particular - were pulling Watford apart but Jack Grealish spurned two more good chances created by his team-mate with barely 11 minutes on the clock.

Watford eventually managed to get something of a foothold, with Emmanuel Dennis shooting from a tight angle, but a deflected effort from City's £100m man almost caught out Bachmann and Grealish then shot over as the visitors reasserted their authority.

Silva eventually added the deserved second after playing in Ilkay Gundogan and pouncing on the loose ball after his team-mate's shot was saved.

Watford made two substitutions at half-time, with Cucho Hernandez and Juraj Kucka sent on, but Bachmann was soon back in action, saving from Sterling before pushing a Foden shot onto the post and out for a corner.

Gundogan shot over after instigating a swift counter, but Bernardo was inch-perfect with his finish into the top corner for City's third, bending a sweet left-foot effort beyond Bachmann from just inside the box.

A wicked deflection on a Grealish shot looped the ball onto the Watford woodwork again soon after but against the run of play it was Watford to hit the net next, with Hernandez taking matters into his own hands, blasting against the far post before converting the rebound.

The sub then fired in a low cross which was steered just wide of the near post by Joshua King as the Watford fans dreamed of a dramatic comeback. But City regained the upper hand and Kevin De Bruyne almost marked his return to fitness with a fine curling effort, but his strike drifted just over.

City's statement had been made though - and observers in Liverpool and west London will know they will now take some stopping.

Watford travel to Brentford on Friday Night Football, while City face RB Leipzig in their final Champions League group-stage clash on Tuesday (5.45pm), before hosting Wolves in the league on Saturday December 11 (12.30pm).