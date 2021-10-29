Watford vs Southampton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Watford vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Watford can welcome back Danny Rose for the visit of Southampton.

Rose has recovered from the minor calf injury that saw him miss the trip to Everton, but fellow full-back Kiko Femenia remains a doubt with a hip problem.

The Hornets will be without forward Emmanuel Dennis, who is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

Southampton will be without Armando Broja due to an ankle issue.

James Ward-Prowse returns from a three-game suspension while Mohamed Elyounoussi is set to recover from minor hand surgery in time.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said a number of players who played in the Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea in midweek picked up knocks and will be assessed.

Tough one. Watford were absolutely appalling in the defeat to Liverpool but bright, inventive and deadly against Everton.

It's hard to know which Watford will turn up.

Meanwhile, Southampton are most certainly a team on the upgrade. They were excellent in midweek against Chelsea, the better side in fact, backing up their improved results and impressive expected goals metrics in October - only Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have posted a total combined higher expected goals scored figure this month. Yet, they remain a team I can't trust at key moments in matches. I'll play the draw.

The appointment of card-happy referee Peter Bankes for a meeting between the two teams that have committed the most fouls this season has taken me to the cards market. Bankes has averaged a whopping 5.1 cards per 90 minutes this season - the highest average of any Premier League referee. With players like Ismaila Sarr, Che Adams and Valentino Livramento all ranking high for fouls won, the 50+ bookings points (10 for a yellow, 25 for a red) looks very solid 11/10 shot with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 | BETTING ANGLE: Back 50+ bookings points (11/10 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

