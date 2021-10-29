Watford vs Southampton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Watford vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.
Team news
Watford can welcome back Danny Rose for the visit of Southampton.
Rose has recovered from the minor calf injury that saw him miss the trip to Everton, but fellow full-back Kiko Femenia remains a doubt with a hip problem.
The Hornets will be without forward Emmanuel Dennis, who is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.
Southampton will be without Armando Broja due to an ankle issue.
James Ward-Prowse returns from a three-game suspension while Mohamed Elyounoussi is set to recover from minor hand surgery in time.
Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said a number of players who played in the Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea in midweek picked up knocks and will be assessed.
How to follow
Follow Watford vs Southampton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm on Saturday.
Last time out...
Jones Knows prediction
Tough one. Watford were absolutely appalling in the defeat to Liverpool but bright, inventive and deadly against Everton.
It's hard to know which Watford will turn up.
Meanwhile, Southampton are most certainly a team on the upgrade. They were excellent in midweek against Chelsea, the better side in fact, backing up their improved results and impressive expected goals metrics in October - only Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have posted a total combined higher expected goals scored figure this month. Yet, they remain a team I can't trust at key moments in matches. I'll play the draw.
The appointment of card-happy referee Peter Bankes for a meeting between the two teams that have committed the most fouls this season has taken me to the cards market. Bankes has averaged a whopping 5.1 cards per 90 minutes this season - the highest average of any Premier League referee. With players like Ismaila Sarr, Che Adams and Valentino Livramento all ranking high for fouls won, the 50+ bookings points (10 for a yellow, 25 for a red) looks very solid 11/10 shot with Sky Bet.
SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 | BETTING ANGLE: Back 50+ bookings points (11/10 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Watford have won just one of their last 13 league meetings with Southampton (D6 L6), beating them 2-0 at St Mary's in September 2017.
- Southampton haven't lost an away league match against Watford since September 2007 in the Championship (W3 D4 since), beating them 3-1 in their last such visit in June 2020.
- Watford are looking to win back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time since July 2020 (vs Norwich and Newcastle). The Hornets scored more goals in their 5-2 win against Everton last time out than they had in their previous seven league games combined (4).
- After losing 5-0 to Liverpool in their last home league game, Watford could lose back-to-back Premier League games at Vicarage Road for the first time since November 2019. Meanwhile, the Hornets are without a clean sheet in nine home Premier League games, conceding 20 goals in this run (2.2 per game).
- Southampton have won just one of their last 17 away league matches (D4 L12), beating Sheffield United 2-0 in March of last season. Saints are winless in nine away league outings overall (D2 L7), last going 10 without a win on the road in September 2015.
- Since Ralph Hasenhüttl's first game in charge in December 2018, Southampton have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League (64), with Saints dropping a further two points against Burnley last time out.
- Southampton's James Ward-Prowse has scored more Premier League goals against Watford than any other side (four), netting a direct free-kick against them in both meetings in 2019-20.
- Fresh from his hat-trick against Everton last time out, Watford's Josh King is looking to score in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since January 2019. However, the Norwegian has netted just one goal in his 11 top-flight appearances against Southampton.
- 20-year-old Armando Broja has scored in both of his Premier League starts for Southampton so far - if he starts and scores here, he'd be the first player under 21 to score in each of his first three starts in the competition.
- Southampton's 18-year-old defender Valentino Livramento has started each of their first nine Premier League games this season - since the turn of the millennium, the only two 18-year-olds to start the first 10 matches of a Premier League season are Micah Richards in 2006-07 for Manchester City and Phil Jones in 2010-11 for Blackburn Rovers.