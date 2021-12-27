Watford vs West Ham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Watford vs West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri will have a number of players available when his side host West Ham on Tuesday after they had been in isolation due to Covid-19 protocols.

The Hornets have not played since their 2-1 defeat at Brentford on December 10, and there have been more positive tests. The club have confirmed some players will be able to return but have not provided names.

Francisco Sierralta has recovered from a hamstring injury sustained last month and is expected to be available, but Ben Foster (groin), Ismaila Sarr (knee), Christian Kabasele (calf), Peter Etebo (quad) and Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Watford provisional squad: Bachmann, Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Sierralta, Ngakia, Kucka, Sissoko, Hernandez, Cleverley, King, Dennis, Rose, Louza, Joao Pedro, Sema, Fletcher, Tufan, Elliot, Angelini

West Ham are without Declan Rice through suspension. The England midfielder collected his fifth booking of the season during the Boxing Day defeat by Southampton.

Defenders Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma are still out injured.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma, Areola, Ashby, Baptiste, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Vlasic, Yarmolenko.

How to follow

Follow Watford vs West Ham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Last time out...

