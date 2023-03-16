West Ham 4-0 AEK Larnaca (Agg 6-0): Teenager Divin Mubama scores first Hammers goal in Europa Conference League progression

Teenager Divin Mubama scored his first West Ham goal while Jarrod Bowen netted twice as the Hammers cruised into the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League with a thumping win over 10-man AEK Larnaca.

David Moyes' side, who were two goals up from the first leg, won the return fixture 4-0 at the London Stadium to advance as 6-0 winners on aggregate.

Gianluca Scamacca opened the scoring (20) before the home side's task was made even simpler when Gustavo Ledes was sent off just before half-time for a late tackle on Pablo Fornals.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

West Ham took full advantage of the sending off as Bowen scored twice in the space of two second-half minutes followed by a memorable goal for 18-year-old Mubama.

The Irons' comprehensive victory over the Cypriot side - their 10th consecutive win in this season's Europa Conference League - puts them in the draw for the last eight, which takes place on Friday at 1pm.

How Hammers cruised into last eight…

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

After being recalled to the side, £35.5m striker Scamacca impressed early on as he gave West Ham a 20th-minute lead with a poked effort which squirmed through goalkeeper Kenan Piric.

Scamacca scored again moments later with a cool finish but it was ruled out for offside, with the visitors also denied a goal by the linesman's flag.

The Cypriots were then reduced to 10 men in the 45th minute after Ledes saw red for a studs-up foul on Fornals after a VAR review.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Two minutes into the second half, West Ham doubled their lead when Bowen followed in after Scamacca saw his shot parried to him at the far post.

And just two minutes later Bowen, who missed out on the England squad before the game, scored his second with a deft looping header to become West Ham's top scorer in European competitions with eight goals.

There was then another landmark moment as local boy Mubama, who has been at the club since the age of eight, scored his first senior goal after flicking in from Tomas Soucek's header at a corner.

The victory puts West Ham in a second European quarter-final in consecutive seasons after they reached the Europa League semi-finals last year.

Moyes: We blew Larnaca away

Image: West Ham manager David Moyes guided the club to the Europa League semi-finals last year

West Ham manager David Moyes told BT Sport: "I'm really pleased. I'm delighted to say I've got to two [European] quarter-finals in two years.

"I thought we started well and should have got the lead earlier. The result in Cyprus a week ago made a big difference. I wanted to get the goal to put it to bed and we blew them away in the second half.

"I'm really pleased Jarrod Bowen got two, Gianluca Scamacca got a goal with young Divin getting a goal.

"It's great when you give players the opportunity to play. Becoming a professional player is really difficult and you've dedicated your career since eight or nine years old to get to this level.

"Divin, with his energy and running, excites every time and Levi [Laing] and Pottsy [Freddie Potts] also came on. Hopefully it inspires the rest of the Academy that if you're good enough you will get your chance.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"It will be some time off for the players then we get ready to go again. It's a really important period coming up - we have a lot to look forward to."

On who he wants in Friday's quarter-final draw, he says: "The big thing is travelling. Travelling to Cyprus was difficult, playing Thursday, Sunday is not easy and travelling makes a big difference so we hope we play someone that's not too far away."

West Ham are back in action after the March international break, when they host Southampton at the London Stadium at 2pm on Sunday April, live on Sky Sports Premier League.