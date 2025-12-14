West Ham 2-3 Aston Villa: Morgan Rogers double breaks Hammers hearts

Morgan Rogers's second-half double saw in-form Aston Villa come from behind to win 3-2 at struggling West Ham United.

The victory means Unai Emery's side have now won their last six Premier League games in a row to maintain their title push. They are still just three points behind leaders Arsenal and have also won 10 of their last 11 top-flight matches, winning the most points in the division in that timeframe from September 28 onwards.

However, things did not start well for the visitors in the capital, with the London Stadium rocking from the off as the home faithful remembered former captain and manager Billy Bonds just prior to kick-off.

Just 29 seconds later, the home side were ahead thanks to the fastest Premier League goal of the season, beating Hugo Ekitike's effort for Liverpool against Brighton & Hove Albion after only 46 seconds at Anfield on Saturday.

Image: Mateus Fernandes celebrates his opening-minute goal against Aston Villa

Mateus Fernandes stole the ball off Ezri Konsa as the centre back dawdled on the byline, with the Portuguese lashing home from a tight angle to bring the roof of the stadium, for a few minutes at least.

Team news: West Ham made two changes as Freddie Potts and Soungoutou Magassa came in for Maximilian Kilman and Guido Rodriguez

Villa made two alterations, bringing in Marco Bizot and Victor Lindelof for injured duo Emiliano Martinez and Pau Torres

The Hammers do not do clean sheets, although they will count themselves a little unfortunate about the nature of Villa's equaliser nine minutes later as Konstantinos Mavropanos stooped to inadvertently head past Alphonse Areola under extreme pressure from Ollie Watkins.

Another mistake at the back from Konsa, who was too slow coming out and played Jarrod Bowen onside as the forward cleverly touched home Freddie Potts's strike from the edge of the area, deservedly put the hosts back ahead at the break.

Image: Morgan Rogers fires Aston Villa into a 3-2 lead at West Ham

Despite starting the game in the bottom three and facing the Premier League's most in-form team since the end of September, West Ham restricted their opponents to a first-half xG of zero, although it took Villa just five minutes of the second half to draw level again.

Youri Tielemans started the move with a lung-busting run down the right and from his cross, Rogers collected the ball and turned sharply in the box, before dispatching all in one motion.

In a pulsating encounter, Bowen thought he had put his side back in front again, only for the offside flag to intervene and in the battle of the England internationals, it was Rogers who stole the show with a stunning winner 11 minutes from time.

West Ham will regret backing off and almost asking Rogers to let fly from 25 yards, which he did with aplomb, beating Areola with a shot that dipped over the Hammers No 1 as Villa stayed on the coattails of Arsenal.

West Ham, though, remain in the bottom three despite just a second loss in their last seven league games.

