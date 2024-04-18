West Ham 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen (Agg: 1-3): Hammers knocked out of Europe despite Michail Antonio opener

West Ham gave Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen a huge scare before Jeremie Frimpong's late goal earned a 3-1 aggregate win to reach the Europa League semi-finals.

The Hammers faced a monumental task of ending the German side's season-long unbeaten run to give themselves any chance of progression.

But for 76 minutes, it looked like they would be the first team to beat them in 44 attempts after Michail Antonio's 13th-minute header gave West Ham hope.

But another goal was still required to level out the 2-0 deficit from the first leg, and despite a number of near misses through Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse, it never came.

Much-changed Leverkusen were wretched for much of the first half and manager Xabi Alonso made three substitutions by the start of the second.

After the restart, the visitors rarely looked in serious danger of allowing West Ham to level the tie, with Bowen's near miss after a slip from Piero Hincapie one of few chances for the home side.

And instead it was Leverkusen who struck to secure their progression - and protect their unbeaten run - as Frimpong's 89th-minute shot took a cruel deflection off Aaron Cresswell to beat Lukas Fabianski and see them through.

More to follow...

West Ham face a London derby as they go to Crystal Palace on Sunday, kick-off at 3pm.

The Hammers then host Premier League title challengers Liverpool on Saturday April 27, kick-off at 12.30pm.

