West Ham 1-1 Bournemouth: Hammers recover from Kalvin Phillips debut error to secure point

West Ham United vs Bournemouth. Premier League.
London Stadium.
Report and highlights as West Ham fought back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth; Dominic Solanke capitalised on West Ham debutant Kalvin Phillips' early error to open the scoring; James Ward-Prowse equalised from the penalty spot to secure draw for the hosts
Thursday 1 February 2024 22:03, UK
West Ham recovered from an early Kalvin Phillips error to secure a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the London Stadium.
Phillips, making his debut after completing a loan move to the London Stadium from Manchester City, picked out Dominic Solanke with an attempted back pass in the third minute after being put under pressure from Ryan Christie. Solanke made no mistake to give Bournemouth the lead, punishing Phillips' error.
With only his second-ever touch of the ball in a West Ham shirt, Kalvin Phillips registered an error leading to a goal, as many as he had made in his whole Premier League career before tonight (one error in 65 games).
The goal stunned West Ham with Bournemouth much the better side in the first half, but they failed to extend their advantage with Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola producing a superb one-handed stop to deny Antoine Semenyo just before the break.
It proved to be a costly miss as West Ham, despite their lacklustre performance, got back into the game in the 61st minute. VAR intervened after Lloyd Kelly had brought down Mohammed Kudus in the penalty area. Referee Tim Robinson didn't initially give the spot kick but reversed his decision after being sent to the screen before James Ward-Prowse levelled the scores.
Phillips was replaced after 68 minutes by striker Danny Ings but West Ham failed to kick on after the equaliser as the game fizzled out somewhat, with both sides settling for a point. The Hammers stay sixth, while Bournemouth move up to 12th.
Phillips couldn't have made a worse start to his West Ham career. He was far too casual in dealing with Kurt Zouma's poor pass and, under pressure from Christie, his attempted back pass picked out Solanke, who capitalised on the error to give Bournemouth a third-minute lead.
The offside flag initially went up to rule the goal out but VAR clearly spotted that Phillips played the ball to Solanke for his second goal against the Hammers this season.
West Ham: Areola (8), Johnson (6), Mavropanos (6), Zouma (5), Emerson (6), Alvarez (6), Phillips (5), Ward-Prowse (7), Soucek (6), Kudus (8), Bowen (7).
Subs: Ings (6), Cornet (n/a).
Bournemouth: Neto (7), Smith (7), Senesi (7), Kelly (6), Zabarnyi (7), Christie (8), Cook (7), Tavernier (7), Scott (7), Solanke (7), Semenyo (7).
Subs: Kluivert (6), Sinisterra (6), Kerkez (n/a), Faivre (n/a).
Player of the match: Ryan Christie.
The goal took all the wind out of the home side's sails. Bournemouth were forcing errors from the hosts and winning every second ball. West Ham, who started four central midfielders in Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez, had no answer with the frustration from the home fans building.
Bournemouth's best chance to extend their lead came when Alvarez gave the ball away to Christie, who found Solanke on the edge of the box. Solanke could have shot but instead squared the ball to Semenya, who was free on the right but his shot was too close to Areola.
It was a huge let-off for West Ham and they twice came close to equalising late in the first half, with Bowen glancing a Ward-Prowse delivery straight at Neto and Soucek heading Mohammed Kudus' cross wide.
David Moyes reshuffled his pack after the break with Ward-Prowse playing as the second striker, and they were thrown a lifeline when Kudus was clumsily brought down in the area by Lloyd Kelly.
Referee Tim Robinson did not award the spot-kick on the pitch, but he overturned his decision once he had checked the replay.
Ward-Prowse stepped up to blast the penalty down the middle as Neto dived right to salvage a point for the hosts.
Up next for West Ham is a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth are also in action on Sunday when they host Nottingham Forest; kick-off 2pm.