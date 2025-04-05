West Ham 2-2 Bournemouth: Evanilson double in Premier League draw keeps Cherries' European hopes on track

Evanilson's close-range double helped Bournemouth draw 2-2 at West Ham United as the Cherries continued their pursuit of European football next season.

This was a meeting of two out-of-form sides, both in desperate need of a victory, and although Bournemouth are now winless in six league matches, Andoni Iraola's team still finished the day just five points behind sixth-placed Newcastle United, albeit having now played a game more than those also chasing a European spot.

Image: Bournemouth's Evanilson celebrates scoring his second goal at West Ham

After a scrappy opening in the sunshine, the Cherries made the breakthrough seven minutes before half-time with the help of West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who spilled Antoine Semenyo's low shot straight to Evanilson, who could not miss from five yards out.

Player ratings: West Ham: Areola [5], Kilman [6], Todibo [6], Alvarez [6], Wan-Bissaka [7], Paqueta [6], Ward-Prowse [7], Scarles [6], Bowen [7], Soucek [6], Kudus



Subs: Soler [7], Fullkrug [7], Mavropanos [6], Guilherme [6], Emerson [6]



Bournemouth: Kepa [7], Huijsen [7], Kerkez [7], Zabarnyi [7], Smith [6], Cook [6], Adams [6], Scott [6], Ouattara [7], Semenyo [7] Evanilson [8]



Subs: Senesi [6] Brooks [6], Jebbison [6], Hill [6], Winterburn [6]



Player of the Match: Evanilson

The goal was checked by the Video Assistant Referee Jarred Gillett, with the Brazilian just onside as the visitors went in ahead at the break, but Hammers boss Graham Potter then rang the changes and they worked as his side hit back to lead thanks to two brilliant headed goals.

Team news West Ham made four changes from the 1-0 at Wolves. Mohammed Kudus was back after a minor issue forced him to sit out that defeat, centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo also returned after missing out at Molineux with illness, as did both Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez.



The visitors made just the one alteration to the side that lost 2-1 at home to Ipswich Town on Wednesday as Tyler Adams replaced midfielder Ryan Christie, who has an ongoing groin issue.

Substitute Niclas Fullkrug scored the first just past the hour mark, rising highest to power home James Ward-Prowse's corner from the right, before some neat footwork by the returning Mohammed Kudus set up Jarrod Bowen for an equally impressive header into the far corner.

Image: West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores his side's second goal against Bournemouth

The Hammers thought they had done enough for what would have been a much-needed three points, only for Evanilson - unmarked at the far post - to get on the end of Dean Huijsen's header and earn Bournemouth a share of the spoils after another VAR check for offside against the striker.

Story of the match in stats...