West Ham vs Brentford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal will be assessed ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Brentford.

The Czech Republic international missed Thursday's Europa League win over Rapid Vienna due to a minor injury and, according to Hammers boss David Moyes, has "a chance" of featuring against the Bees.

Fellow full-back Ryan Fredericks also faces a late fitness test after suffering a groin issue in the Carabao Cup win at Manchester United on September 22.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at a preview of this weekend’s Premier League matches, as Manchester United take on Everton, Chelsea face Southampton and title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City meet at Anfield.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has no new injury concerns ahead of his side's trip across the capital to the London Stadium.

Ethan Pinnock was taken off inside the first half as Brentford scored a late equaliser to secure a 3-3 draw against league leaders Liverpool, although he is likely to be fit for Sunday.

Mads Sorensen and Josh Dasilva remain long-term absentees.

How to follow

Follow West Ham vs Brentford in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Leeds in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 3-3 draw between Brentford and Liverpool in the Premier League.

Jones Knows' prediction

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted former team-mate Rob Newman has been brought in to bolster the club's recruitment department.

Brentford will be a tough nut to crack here for West Ham but David Moyes' team know how to win football matches, winning eight of their last 12 across all competitions. I'm not sure the 4/5 with Sky Bet for a home win respects that record enough, especially as they should be able to stand up to Brentford's muscular threat in attack.

Brentford's physicality has been a key part of their armoury this season but they might not get away with too many robust challenges in this one with the picky Peter Bankes in charge. Yes, the sample size is small but Bankes has awarded 56 fouls in two games this season, averaging 28 per game. When you factor in the Premier League average over the last two seasons is just below 19 per game, Bankes stands out as a strict referee. Since the start of last season he averages just over three cards awarded per game too, which puts him in the top five of card happy referees in the league.

A way to combine Brentford's feisty approach and Bankes' tendency for a card, is to take the 5/6 with Sky Bet for Brentford to pick up more booking points (10 points for a yellow, 20 for a red) than the Hammers. Of the ever-present Premier League teams in the last two seasons, only Arsenal and Manchester City have committed less fouls than West Ham, who also have picked up the second fewest yellow cards in that time.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0

BETTING ANGLE: Brentford to receive most booking points (5/6 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Ham manager David Moyes says the Europa League is important for Declan Rice's development after the midfielder scored his second European goal in as many games.