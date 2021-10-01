West Ham vs Brentford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.
Team news
West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal will be assessed ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Brentford.
The Czech Republic international missed Thursday's Europa League win over Rapid Vienna due to a minor injury and, according to Hammers boss David Moyes, has "a chance" of featuring against the Bees.
Fellow full-back Ryan Fredericks also faces a late fitness test after suffering a groin issue in the Carabao Cup win at Manchester United on September 22.
Brentford manager Thomas Frank has no new injury concerns ahead of his side's trip across the capital to the London Stadium.
Ethan Pinnock was taken off inside the first half as Brentford scored a late equaliser to secure a 3-3 draw against league leaders Liverpool, although he is likely to be fit for Sunday.
Mads Sorensen and Josh Dasilva remain long-term absentees.
How to follow
Follow West Ham vs Brentford in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.
Jones Knows' prediction
Brentford will be a tough nut to crack here for West Ham but David Moyes' team know how to win football matches, winning eight of their last 12 across all competitions. I'm not sure the 4/5 with Sky Bet for a home win respects that record enough, especially as they should be able to stand up to Brentford's muscular threat in attack.
Brentford's physicality has been a key part of their armoury this season but they might not get away with too many robust challenges in this one with the picky Peter Bankes in charge. Yes, the sample size is small but Bankes has awarded 56 fouls in two games this season, averaging 28 per game. When you factor in the Premier League average over the last two seasons is just below 19 per game, Bankes stands out as a strict referee. Since the start of last season he averages just over three cards awarded per game too, which puts him in the top five of card happy referees in the league.
A way to combine Brentford's feisty approach and Bankes' tendency for a card, is to take the 5/6 with Sky Bet for Brentford to pick up more booking points (10 points for a yellow, 20 for a red) than the Hammers. Of the ever-present Premier League teams in the last two seasons, only Arsenal and Manchester City have committed less fouls than West Ham, who also have picked up the second fewest yellow cards in that time.
SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0
BETTING ANGLE: Brentford to receive most booking points (5/6 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- This is the first league meeting between West Ham and Brentford since April 1993, with the Hammers winning 4-0 at Upton Park in a campaign that saw West Ham promoted and the Bees relegated from the second tier.
- This is the first ever top-flight meeting between West Ham and Brentford, with each of the previous 20 league games between the sides taking place in the second tier. Brentford's last win against West Ham was in the 1953-54 season (though they've only since met in 1992-93 since then).
- West Ham have lost their last four games when facing an opponent in the top-flight for the first time, going down against Bournemouth in 2015-16, Hull in 2008-09, Reading in 2006-07 and Wigan in 2005-06.
- Brentford have lost just one of their last nine league London derbies (W5 D3), going down 2-1 at QPR in February. The Bees are the only side yet to lose a Premier League London derby, by virtue of the fact that they've played two of them in the competition so far (W1 D1).
- Only Manchester City (34) and Tottenham (28) have earned more points in home Premier League games in 2021 so far than West Ham (26). The Hammers did lose their last home league match against Man Utd, but have only lost back-to-back games at the London Stadium once since David Moyes' return in January 2020.