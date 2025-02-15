West Ham 0-1 Brentford: Kevin Schade strike sees Bees record club-record third straight top-flight away win

Kevin Schade's early goal saw Brentford beat West Ham 1-0 at the London Stadium as Thomas Frank's side recorded a club-record third straight top-flight win on their travels.

The visitors dominated the first 45 minutes, but only led by Schade's fourth-minute goal as two tight Video Assistant Referee [VAR] calls for offside went against them, although they were grateful the technology went in their favour for their winner.

The move started as Yoane Wissa's clever pass from inside his own half released Schade and, after Emerson and Max Kilman collided, the German saw his initial effort half-saved by the advancing Alphonse Areola, who raced back to claw the ball off the line - only for the forward to knock the rebound home.

Image: Brentford's Kevin Schade (right) celebrates his goal with Bryan Mbeumo

Player ratings West Ham: Areola (6), Emerson (6), Kilman (6), Mavropanos (6), Wan-Bissaka (7), Soler (5), Alvarez (6), Soucek (5), Paqueta (5), Kudus (6), Bowen (7)



Subs used: Ward-Prowse (6), Guilherme (6), Ferguson (7), Scarles (7)



Brentford: Flekken (7), Van den Berg (7), Collins (7), Ajer (7), Lewis-Potter (7), Damsgaard (7), Norgaard (6), Schade (9), Janelt (8), Wissa (8) Mbeumo (8)



Subs used: Pinnock (6), Jensen (6), Carvalho (6), Yarmoliuk (6), Kayode (6)



Player of the match: Kevin Schade

On a day of multiple VAR interventions, Schade's goal first had to be cleared by goal-line technology and then for offside, only for Wissa to see two further strikes ruled out for offside as the Bees only went in 1-0 ahead at the break, despite dominating the first period.

Team news headlines West Ham boss Graham Potter made three alterations to the team that lost 2-1 at Chelsea last time out as Lucas Paqueta, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Edson Alvarez were all recalled, with Aaron Cresswell and Andy Irving benched, while Vladimir Coufal was dropped.



As for the visitors, Thomas Frank made just the one change to the side that lost 2-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur a fortnight ago, with Mark Flekken back in goal in place of Hakon Valdimarsson.

West Ham boss Graham Potter reacted by making a triple change at the break and the alterations had the desired impact as the home side began to take charge of proceedings.

However, a combination of poor finishing - Mohammed Kudus blazed over a gaping goal after being set up by one of those half-time subs, Evan Ferguson, at the start of the second period - and excellent goalkeeping from the returning Mark Flekken ensured Brentford held on for all three points to remain in 11th place.

Image: Brentford's Kevin Schade scores the opening goal of the game

As for West Ham, though, Potter's side, who stay16th, were booed off at full time, with the new head coach having only won one game in all competitions since replacing Julen Lopetegui in January.

What the managers said...

West Ham boss Graham Potter:



"The first half was nowhere near where we want to be. We suffered from an early goal, which is a poor goal from our perspective. And then without too much happening in the game, they had too many transitions that were dangerous.

"In fairness, credit to Brentford, when we conceded the goal that we did, it almost plays into the game that they want it to be. They defend deep, well, and it's hard to create real opportunities against them.

"If you don't attack well, you expose yourself to them attacking big spaces, which they're very good at.

"So, it's understandable, but again, not what we wanted at all. So we all have to learn from that. I think the second half was a real positive response.

"Of course you want to get results, you want to win football matches. That's just the Premier League for you, and you have to understand that. But results-wise, we all want to win, we all want to have success."

Brentford boss Thomas Frank:

"It's a very nice feeling [winning three top-flight away games in a row].

"Was I worried after the first half? A little bit. I think we should have been at least 3-0 up. We were completely in control and dominated West Ham away from home.

Image: Brentford's Sepp van den Berg receives treatment before leaving the game with an injury

"We had two goals disallowed, had two or three other big chances. Then I hear Graham is changing three players and of course they will have more energy.

"But the second half I think we were fairly fine, they never put us under massive pressure. A fully well-deserved win."

Little difference seen so far between Potter and Lopetegui's West Ham

Analysis by Sky Sports' Richard Morgan:

West Ham have won just one game in all competitions since Graham Potter replaced the floundering Julen Lopetegui in the London Stadium dugout at the start of January, losing four and drawing one in that time - while also failing to keep a clean sheet - as the new man struggles to make an impact in the East End.

Their latest setback came at home to Brentford, with Potter even admitting after their stuttering display that the start to his Hammers tenure had not gone according to plan, saying: "You would hope to have got more points by now," with the club still languishing down in 16th place in the table.

Image: Graham Potter's West Ham were booed off after losing at home to Brentford

"The first half was nowhere near where we want to be," Potter said of a first 45 minutes that could realistically have seen his team trailing 4-0 on another day.

Luckily for Potter, there are three worse sides than West Ham and with a healthy ten-point gap on both Ipswich Town and Leicester City, the threat of relegation is minimal.

However, the former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea boss will want to start seeing improvements, and quick, if the boos that rang out at full time at the London Stadium are to be the exception, rather than the norm.

Story of the match in stats