West Ham 0-2 Brentford: Igor Thiago and Mathias Jensen goals send Hammers spiralling further into trouble

West Ham slipped to their fifth home defeat in a row and deeper into trouble as Brentford stormed to a 2-0 win at the London Stadium.

Not since 1931 have the Hammers lost five in a row at home but this is a football club struggling to find any cohesion or conviction despite changing their head coach from Graham Potter to Nuno Espirito Santo.

Brentford were dominant across the pitch with Igor Thiago opening the scoring after 43 minutes, the striker netting with Brentford's 15th shot of the first half, before Mathias Jensen wrapped up the points in stoppage time.

Player ratings West Ham: Areola (6), Walker Peters (6), Todibo (4), Kilman (4), Scarles (5), Irving (6), Fernandes (6), Paqueta (6), Soucek (4), Summerville (6), Bowen (5)



Subs: Wan Bissaka (6), Marshall (5), Mavropanos (6), Diouf (6)



Brentford: Kelleher (7), Kayode (7), Collins (7), Van den Berg (7), Ajer (7), Henderson (7), Yarmoliuk (8), Damsgaard (7), Ouattara (7), Thiago (8), Schade (8)



Subs: Lewis-Potter (6), Janelt (6)



Player of the Match: Kevin Schade

The Bees really should have ran away with the score further but Thiago hit the crossbar, had a goal ruled out for a tight offside call and the excellent Kevin Schade also smacked the woodwork.

West Ham created just 0.33 worth of expected goals - the fourth lowest of any home team in a game this season - and posted just one shot on target in a worryingly display that leaves them second bottom on just four points.

More to follow....

Team news: Nuno turns to youth Both Oliver Scarles and Andy Irving were thrust into the fold with El Hadji Malick Diouf and Soungoutou Magassa dropping to the bench. Tomas Soucek returned in midfield whilst Kyle Walker-Peters and Jean-Clair Todibo also handed starts.

Dango Ouattara started for Brentford in the only change from their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Story of the match in stats...