West Ham 0-2 Brighton: Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard on target to leave West Ham pointless

High-flying Brighton comfortably beat West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium to leave David Moyes' side without a point or a goal after three Premier League games.

Alexis Mac Allister converted from the penalty spot (22) to give Brighton the lead after West Ham's new-signing Thilo Kehrer - making his Premier League debut - tripped up Danny Welbeck with a clumsy challenge.

Leandro Trossard secured Brighton's victory with a cool finish (66) after Pascal Gross' neat flick around Kurt Zouma to take the Seagulls to seven points from three games.

Team news Thilo Kehrer made his Premier League debut for West Ham following his arrival from PSG

David Moyes made eight changes from the team that beat Viborg on Thursday

Brighton unchanged after last Saturday's draw against Newcastle

Man Utd target Moises Caicedo started for the Seagulls

Brighton have moved up to fourth after facing Manchester United, Newcastle and West Ham, while the Hammers sit bottom of the table and their winless Premier League run against the Seagulls now stretches to 11 games.

How West Ham came unstuck against Brighton

Image: Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring Brighton's second goal

West Ham found pockets of space down the left in the early stages with Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio, but were unable to test Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. It was the visitors, though, who dictated the play throughout the first half, largely frustrating West Ham.

Player ratings West Ham: Fabianski (6), Coufal (5), Zouma (5), Kehrer (4), Cresswell (6), Rice (6), Soucek (5), Bowen (5), Fornals (5), Benrahma (5), Antonio (5).



Subs: Scamacca (5), Cornet (N/A), Lanzini (N/A), Johnson (N/A).



Brighton: Sanchez (6), Veltman (6), Dunk (7), Webster (6), March (6), Mac Allister (8), Caicedo (8), Trossard (7), Gross (6), Lallana (7), Welbeck (8).



Subs: Estupinan (6), Mwepu (N/A), Mitoma (N/A).



Player of the match: Alexis Mac Allister.

The hosts were exposed on the break after Zouma lost possession in the Brighton half. Germany international Kehrer was unable to keep up with Welbeck and caught the Brighton striker with a hopeful sliding challenge to give away the penalty just inside the box.

Video Assistant Referee Lee Mason checked the incident to be sure it was inside the penalty area, before Mac Allister converted with ease from 12 yards, the midfielder waiting for West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to dive, before slotting into the other corner to give Brighton the lead.

Image: Alexis Mac Allister netted the opener for Brighton from the penalty spot

West Ham were booed off at the end of the first half, but came out firing in the second. Tomas Soucek's header came close but was deflected wide, while Pablo Fornals' tame effort was easily held by Sanchez in the Brighton goal.

Brighton, though, found their footing once again and cut through the West Ham defence with ease just past the hour mark. Mac Allister - who was orchestrating things for Brighton in midfield - picking out Gross, who produced a smart flick to unlock Trossard to fire in the visitors' second goal.

Soucek was denied twice by Sanchez in quick succession in the final 10 minutes, but West Ham were unable to break down the Brighton defence, even with the introduction of Gianluca Scamacca.

What's next for West Ham and Brighton?

West Ham travel to Denmark on Thursday to face Viborg in the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-off, taking a 3-1 advantage into the game. The winner secures passage to the group stage. Moyes' side then return to Premier League action with a trip to Aston Villa on August 28; kick off at 2pm.

Brighton are also in midweek action as they take on League One side Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup second-round. Graham Potter's side then host Leeds in the Premier League next Saturday at the Amex; kick-off 3pm.