West Ham 2-2 Brighton: Danny Welbeck scores penalty then misses Panenka spot-kick as Hammers and Seagulls end 2025 on winless runs

West Ham and Brighton could not snap their winless runs by the end of 2025 as both sides settled for a breathless 2-2 draw - in a game which contained three penalties.

All three spot-kicks came within a 15-minute period at the end of the first half, following Jarrod Bowen's 10th-minute opener, slotting home after Lucas Paqueta's slick through ball.

Danny Welbeck converted the first of those penalties after Yankuba Minteh was tripped by Max Kilman - but the Brighton striker would have his head in his hands five minutes later.

Brighton were given a second spot-kick when Paqueta rugby tackled Lewis Dunk to the ground, but a Panenka effort from Welbeck came back off the bar - leading to a scuffle as West Ham seemingly accused the forward of a lack of respect.

Image: Danny Welbeck misses a Panenka penalty to put Brighton 2-1 up

Then West Ham were awarded a penalty themselves, adding to Welbeck's woes. Callum Wilson's strike struck Dunk on the arm which was not spotted on-field - but VAR Stuart Attwell sent referee Michael Salisbury to the monitor. Paqueta converted to end his own topsy-turvy half on a high.

All three penalties appeared to have no controversy to them - but there was some after half-time, in a game which never let up. Brighton thought they should have had a third penalty of the match when substitute Kaoru Mitoma was felled by Bowen - but VAR opted not to award it after looking at it.

From the resulting corner, Brighton equalised anyway as the ball was palmed out by Alphonse Areola, leaving Joel Veltman to tap in from close range. West Ham wanted a foul given on their goalkeeper but there was nothing clear to suggest he had been impeded.

Both sides had chances to claim a winner. Bowen saw an effort well saved by Bart Verbruggen, while Areola was equal to smart efforts from Mitoma and fellow substitute Georginio Rutter - both subs changing the game after coming on.

The result leaves West Ham on a winless run of eight games - although now six points from safety after Nottingham Forest lost to Everton. Brighton have also not won in six, so both sides certainly have new year resolutions to make.

Player ratings: West Ham: Areola (7); Walker-Peters (6), Todibo (5), Kilman (5), Scarles (7); Potts (6), Magassa (6), Fernandes (6); Bowen (7), Paqueta (7); Wilson (6)



Subs: Mavropanos (6), Summerville (7), Soucek (n/a), Paqueta (n/a), Kante (n/a)



Brighton: Verbruggen (7); Veltman (7), Dunk (6), Van Hecke (6), Kadioglu (7); Minteh (7), Ayari (6), Milner (6), De Cuyper (6); Gomez (6); Welbeck (6)



Subs: Gruda (6), Mitoma (7), Rutter (7), Hinshelwood (6), Kostoulas (n/a)



Player of the Match: Jarrod Bowen

Hurzeler defends Welbeck after Panenka miss

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler:

"Danny made his decision and if he executes it well, everyone says: 'what a penalty, what a great decision in a situation with a lot of pressure'.

"So therefore he has our support. I think as a penalty taker you have to make decisions and therefore he already helped us so much this season. We keep pushing together, we help him, we support him and therefore there's no criticism."

Nuno praises spirit after tough couple of days

West Ham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo:

"It's been a tough couple of days, difficult. We felt [the defeat to Fulham] and we wanted to play so we can put things right.

"Because we can discuss about the performance but we are chasing our improvement. We are chasing a win - desperately - to give back to our fans, so we can feel everybody.

"The reaction, we cannot say anything about the team spirit of these boys, the way they help each other.

"That [fighting spirit] is non-negotiable. It should be every game like this. You cannot talk and be surprised by this. It has to be something that is part of us."

